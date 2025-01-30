Bauchi Speaker Faults Dogara’s Alleged Attack on Gov Mohammed 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Hon. Abubakar Suleiman, has condemned the alleged criticisms of the state Governor, Bala Monammed, by a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara.

In a statement on Thursday, Suleiman said Dogara’s allegations of betrayal were nothing more than an attempt to tarnish the reputation of a leader committed to the progress of Bauchi State.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dogara, had criticised Mohammed for antagonising the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The Bauchi governor had described Wike as a liability in President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Mohammed was reacting to the FCT minister’s criticism of his opposition to the tax reform bills.

The governor, who chairs the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, has frequently kicked against the bills, alleging that they favour one region.

However, Dogara had Tuesday, alleged that Mohammed was “an ingrate” who had forgotten that without Wike’s backing, he would not have clinched the PDP’s governorship ticket in 2018.

He had said: “For starters, need I remind Governor Bala Mohammed that in the 2018 PDP gubernatorial primaries, when we were not too sure he would win because his then major opponent, Senator Abdul Ningi, was the one who constituted the state party structure and had a bosom friend as party chairman, it was Wike we turned to for help?

“I had called Wike to plead with him to help us in Bauchi without necessarily disclosing that it was Bala Mohammed that we wanted to be delivered.

“His response to me was that are you sure you are in control of the process 100 per cent? I said, I wasn’t too sure and he said to me ‘leave it to me, I will help you sort it out’.

“To cut the long story short, we passed the night at the Government House, and the next morning, Wike called and directed that his cash assistance be handed over to me to pass to Bala.

“I said, your Excellency, it’s better I call him so that he can collect the assistance himself lest he thinks you are still angry with him.

“I sent for Bala, and when he came, Wike’s aide handed over the package to him, and he collected it while almost kissing the ground.”

But Suleiman in his statement, described Governor Mohammed as a statesman whose leadership transcends personal interest and political maneuvering.

According to him, the governor’s record of service, grassroots appeal and commitment to governance earned him the people’s mandate.

The Speaker dismissed Dogara’s claims of betrayal, saying it was a distortion of political realities.

He specifically faulted Dogara’s allegations that he lacked financial capacity to run his 2018 campaign.

Suleiman stated that the governor’s success was built on collective support from the people.

He said: “Unlike politicians who rely solely on personal wealth, Governor Mohammed’s leadership thrives on inclusivity and transparency. His campaign was powered by trust, not the whims of a single individual.”

The Speaker also refuted Dogara’s accusation that the governor failed to support other party candidates.

He emphasized that the governor had consistently worked towards party unity and collective success.

“It is dishonest to suggest otherwise,” Suleiman added.

He noted that the governor remained a pillar of the PDP both in Bauchi State and nationally.

On alleged grievances between Governor Mohammed and former Rivers State Governor, Wike, Suleiman dismissed the claims as distractions.

“He argued that while leadership naturally involves disagreements, Governor Mohammed had always prioritized collaboration over personal disputes.

“His commitment to unity within the party and across the nation remains unwavering,” he asserted.

The Speaker also highlighted Governor Bala’s achievements, including infrastructure development, healthcare improvements and investment in education.

“Bauchi has seen unprecedented transformation under his watch, and no amount of political mudslinging can erase that fact,” he said.

Suleiman urged politicians to engage in constructive discourse rather than resort to character assassination.

He warned that Dogara’s approach undermined meaningful governance conversations.

“Politics should be about ideas, not personal attacks,” he said.

Suleiman reaffirmed Governor Mohammed’s legacy as a leader dedicated to Bauchi’s development.

“No desperate attempt to rewrite history can overshadow his achievements. His work speaks louder than the words of his detractors,” he added.