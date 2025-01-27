Prof Lemchi Appointed First Substantive VC, Alvan Ikoku Fed University of Education, Owerri

Tony Icheku in Owerri

Professor Stella Ngozi Lemchi has been appointed the first substantive Vice-Chancellor of Federal University of Education, (AIFUE), Owerri,

AIFUE’s Governing Council under the Chairmanship of Senator Joy Emodi, CON, which approved the appointment made the announcement during the 3rd Regular Meeting of the Council on Thursday, January 23, 2025.



The appointment takes effect from January 23, 2025, and is for a non-renewable tenure of five years.

Lemchi emerged the best among the five shortlisted candidates interviewed by the Joint Council and Senate Selection Committee of the university, in line with the extant regulations governing the process.

Before her appointment as the substantive vice-chancellor, Prof. Lemchi served in an acting capacity from July 25, 2024.



During this period, she worked closely with the Governing Council to complete the transition of the institution from a College of Education to a University of Education, displaying remarkable leadership, vision and commitment.



Born on September 11, 1969, in Imo State, Prof. Lemchi is a distinguished scholar and Professor of Home Economics Education at the Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education, Owerri.

Her educational journey began at Premier Primary School, Amaifeke, Orlu, where she obtained her First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC, Credit) in 1980. She proceeded to the Federal Government College, Okigwe, where she passed her West African School Certificate (WASC) in 1986.

Lemchi’s educational quest took her to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where she earned a B.Sc in Home Science and Nutrition, graduating with a second-class upper division in 1990.

She obtained an M.Ed. in Home Economics Education from the same University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1994 and later bagged a PhD in Home Economics Education in 2006 from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Lemchi started her teaching career in the University of Nigeria in the Department of Home Science, Nutrition and Dietetics in 1991 immediately after her undergraduate studies before moving to the then Alvan Ikoku College of Education as an Assistant Lecturer (Lecturer III) in 1995, where she rose through the ranks to become a professor in 2023.

In a distinguished career as an educationist, Prof. Lemchi became Head of the Department of Home Economics Education from 2011 to 2014, Director of the Centre for Entrepreneurship Education from 2015 to 2019 and Deputy Provost from 2019 to 2022.

Prof. Lemchi became the 13th Substantive Provost of Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri in 2022.

With the upgrade of the institution to a University of Education by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Lemchi served as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the newly established Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education, Owerri.

During her time as Provost, she played a pivotal role in restoring the university status of the institution and, as Acting Vice-Chancellor, she actively and successfully midwifed the transition process.

Prof. Lemchi is described as a visionary leader, brilliant manager and trailblazer whose administrative acumen and action plan have provided a roadmap for the development of the new University.

She is a passionate advocate for education who believes that education can play a vital role in developing the skills and knowledge that young people need to succeed in life. \

She is also committed to ensuring that education is accessible and relevant to all students, especially the girl-child. One of Prof. Lemchi’s most significant achievements is her work on the development of a new Entrepreneurship Curriculum for Home Economics education in Nigeria.

This curriculum was based on the latest research and best practices in Home Economics education. It was designed to prepare students for the challenges of the 21st-century workplace.

Prof. Lemchi, being a strong advocate for entrepreneurship education, believes that entrepreneurship is a critical skill for young people to master so as to succeed in the post-modern world.

She has developed several programmes and initiatives to imbue undergraduates with marketable skills and vocations and published papers that promote the value of entrepreneurship education.

An academic leader in the field of Home Economics globally, she has published over 76 articles (International and National) and book chapters covering her research interests in textiles and clothing, entrepreneurship/promotion of skills acquisition, curriculum development, and Home Economics Education policies.