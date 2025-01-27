Nigeria, Singapore to Partner on Joint Civil Service Training and Innovative Solutions

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has announced that the recent visit of the Nigerian delegation to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Global Centre for Technology, Innovation, and Sustainable Development in Singapore aims to solidify a partnership focused on joint training initiatives for civil service, collaborative research, and the exchange of innovative solutions.



The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, reaffirmed this during a recent visit by the Nigerian delegation to Singapore.



She emphasized the intention of Nigeria and Singapore to foster a partnership between the Global Centre for Technology, Innovation, and Sustainable Development and the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN).

Walson-Jack, who was accompanied by 20 heads of service, reiterated Nigeria’s steadfast commitment to achieving excellence in global public service, asserting that the visit would enhance the relationship between the Civil Service of Nigeria and that of Singapore.



She characterized the visit as a pivotal opportunity for the delegation to gain insights and adopt best practices aimed at transforming civil service operations.



Furthermore, she underscored the vital role of collaboration in promoting public service advancement in Nigeria, expressing a strong desire to learn from Singapore’s exemplary civil service, which is globally recognised for its efficiency, transparency, and innovation.



Mrs. Walson-Jack described the collaboration as a promising avenue for reforming Nigeria’s civil service into a benchmark of professionalism, efficiency, and responsiveness.

“We look forward to joint training programmes, collaborative research, and sharing of innovative solutions that will empower our civil servants with the knowledge and tools they need to excel.



“By working together, we can build a public service that is responsive, accountable, and dedicated to the welfare of our people and serves as a model for the continent,” she stated.

She thanked UNDP in Nigeria for facilitating the visit, characterizing the delegation’s engagement as a testament to Nigeria’s dedication to enacting reforms and fostering collaborations aimed at improving the efficiency of its public service.