Chukwueze on Target in AC Milan’s Late Comeback Win against Parma

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze, returned from injury yesterday to score a late winner as AC Milan completed a remarkable comeback against Parma in the Italian Serie A.

Parma came tantalisingly close to producing one of the shock results of the Serie A season so far, only to be denied by two stoppage-time strikes from AC Milan, who have now won five of their seven games under new boss Sérgio Conceição.

Chukwueze who came on into the game as substitute for Youssouf Fofana in the 57th minutes when Milan were 1-2 behind Parma, seized the momentum to ensure that Conceicao men secure all three points.

With clock ticking to full time with Parma still in the lead, Milan were never likely to take defeat lying down right in their fortress.

They however thought they’d snatched a late equaliser when Pavlović popped up at the back post to head home what he thought was a leveler, only for VAR to confirm the centre-back had strayed offside before scoring.

The Rossoneri threw the kitchen sink at Parma in the closing stages, and their leveller arrived in the second minute of stoppage time when Tijjani Reijnders

ghosted into the area to turn home a goal that set up a grandstand finish.

There was still time for one crazy twist though, as with almost the last kick of the game, Chukwueze popped up in the area to turn home Pavlović’s knockdown and secure all three huge points for Milan in their battle to close the gap on the European spots on the Serie A log.

A lengthy VAR check confirmed that it was a good goal.

Chukwueze has now scored two goals in Serie A this season and more are still expected from him now that he has recovered from injury.