THISDAY is a National Monument, Says Buhari

Former President Muhammadu has described THISDAY as a national monument belonging to all Nigerians, and must be protected.

“THISDAY is a national monument. It is a national institution which ownership is beyond its registered shareholders. It belongs to all Nigerians and society must protect its existence”, the former President said in his congratulatory statement on the 30th anniversary of the newspaper.

In the statement titled: ‘30th Anniversary: What is Important About THISDAY’, Buhari described the formation of THISDAY 30 years ago as “one the most notable landmarks in the growth and development of the press in Nigeria.”

Describing the newspaper as extraordinary, the former Nigerian President listed what is important about THISDAY.

“What is important about THISDAY is not only because they re-launched the sustainable printing of the Nigerian newspaper in full color, and then the rest of papers rushed to follow, which is important; not only because they pay the most attention to business, economy and politics-for I don’t think there is any serious politician in the country that would go to bed without seeing this paper, which again is important and not only because the paper takes it as a major objective to promote free speech, dialogue and a serious preoccupation with nation building, which again is important. For me, the most adorable thing about THISDAY is that it doesn’t keep malice against individuals, institutions and governments.

“We may have wronged them as a government. Every government in the country-advertently and inadvertently wrongs the press but with THISDAY, you can never see bitterness in their pages. They report you as well as anyone can, as the professional practice of the media demands that they do. THISDAY is extraordinary,” Buhari said.

THISDAY began its incredible journey on January 22, 1995 when it hit the newsstands. To mark its 30th anniversary, an award ceremony is slated for Monday January 27, 2025 in Lagos. Themed “When the Going Gets Tough… the Tough Get Rewarded!” the award ceremony will honour individuals and institutions that have faced challenges head-on, weathered storms, and emerged stronger.THISDAY ‘Woman of the Year’ Award had earlier been presented to the Director General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, in Davos, Switzerland.