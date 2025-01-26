Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi: Fusion of Tradition and Transformative Leadership

The Oluwo of Iwo, His imperial Majesty, King Abdulrasheed Akanbi is a monarch who is as controversial as he is visionary. He paints a portrait of a ruler who is both deeply rooted in his heritage and unafraid to innovate for the sake of progress. In a chat with Adedayo Adejobi, the Oluwo of Iwo shares his thoughts on the role of kingship, the future of Iwo, and his personal philosophy of leadership

The Oluwo of Iwo, King Abdulrasheed Akanbi’s view of Yoruba culture is nothing short of profound. He begins by asserting with unwavering confidence that the Yoruba people are the first of mankind, a bold claim that underscores his pride in his heritage. “Everybody comes from the Yoruba lineage,” he declares, adding that even the Spanish and Arabic cultures trace their roots to his people. His conviction is backed by a passionate belief in the depth and richness of the Yoruba language, which he considers fundamental to the development of governance and democracy as we know it today.

However, the Oluwo does not shy away from acknowledging the flaws of the past. “What we got wrong was an authoritarian government,” he admits. “It’s time to rule as fathers, not oppressors.” His approach to kingship is rooted in service, not power. “A king raises kings,” he says, “not slaves.” This sentiment is a cornerstone of his reign, one that aims to return power to the people of Iwo and reorient the monarchy toward a more fatherly, nurturing role.

This philosophy has had a profound impact not only on his subjects but also on religious leaders. The Oluwo reveals that even pastors and Muslim clerics, once reluctant to engage with the idea of kingship, now seek to ascend thrones themselves—a testament to the cultural shift he has fostered. “We’ve taken away all the fetish things,” he explains, referring to the traditional religious practices that some associate with Yoruba kingship. “Kingship is a godly institution, not one of deities.”

As a monarch, bridging tradition with progress, at the heart of Oluwo’s monarchy lies a desire to preserve and celebrate Yoruba history while ensuring the kingdom’s prosperity in the modern world. One of his most ambitious projects is the construction of a vast museum in Iwo, dedicated to the preservation of Yoruba culture. From ancient artefacts to contemporary expressions of art, the museum will serve as a repository of the kingdom’s heritage, ensuring that future generations can access and appreciate the rich history of their people.

Yet, the Oluwo is not blind to the challenges of preserving tradition in a rapidly changing world. “How many oral stories can you keep in your brain?” he asks, acknowledging the limitations of oral history in the face of modern pressures. “So much history has been lost.” He points to the works of Bishop Samuel Ajayi Crowther, a former slave who helped document Yoruba history for the first time, as a turning point in the kingdom’s historical consciousness. But despite the challenges, the Oluwo is resolute in his mission to protect and perpetuate the legacy of his ancestors.

In his eyes, the loss of historical knowledge is not merely a matter of forgetting the past but of sacrificing a clear vision for the future. “A people without history have no clear future,” he asserts. This belief motivates his push to document the history of Iwo and the broader Yoruba culture, ensuring that the rich stories of his ancestors are not relegated to the shadows of time.

Among the more publicised aspects of Oluwo’s reign has been his approach to fashion, identity, and the power of symbolism. Widely regarded as one of the most sartorially advanced kings in Yoruba land, he has made headlines for his modern, cosmopolitan style. One of the most striking moments came when he appeared at a formal event in a suit and tie, an outfit that deviated from the traditional garb of his predecessors. The Oluwo defends this choice as a practical one. “When in Rome, behave like the Romans,” he quips, explaining that cultural adaptability is essential for survival in a globalised world. Yet, he is quick to assert that when it comes to his artistic identity, he is unapologetically Yoruba. “I don’t think there’s any king in Yoruba land who dresses better than me,” he boasts, a testament to his pride in his heritage and his belief that tradition can coexist with modernity.

For the Oluwo, fashion is more than just personal preference; it is a powerful tool for conveying identity and authority. “Yorubas are civilized and lettered,” he reminds the writer, noting that the Yoruba people boast the highest number of professors in Africa. Through his attire, he signals to the world that the Yoruba are a people of both tradition and intellect, worthy of respect and recognition.

Perhaps the most compelling aspect of Oluwo’s rule is his unwavering focus on the welfare of his people. Kingship, he believes, is not about personal aggrandisement but about service to the community. Despite the trappings of power, the Oluwo remains grounded in his commitment to Iwo and its people. “I came from a comfort zone, which is Canada, to Iwo,” he recalls, reflecting on the personal sacrifices he has made to serve his people. “Today, I’ve made the place comfortable.”

Under his leadership, Iwo has seen significant progress. The establishment of a Federal College of Education in Iwo, infrastructural development, and an influx of investment from local and diaspora communities are just a few of the tangible results of his vision. His people, in turn, have embraced him with open arms, showering him with love and support. “Without sounding immodest, I’m the most loved, beloved king in my town,” he says with pride.

His leadership style is a far cry from the oppressive, authoritarian models that have defined some monarchies in the past. “I don’t oppress my people,” he insists. “I love them, and they have shown me love in return.” This reciprocal relationship between the king and his people forms the bedrock of his reign, and it is this mutual respect that has allowed Iwo to flourish under his rule.

While some argue that the institution of the monarchy is outdated in the face of democratic principles, Oluwo believes that kingship still plays a crucial role in maintaining social order and guiding the nation’s moral compass. “Kingship has a great role to play in the country’s governance structure,” he asserts. However, he stresses that traditional rulers must be empowered and included in governance to fulfil their potential.

In his view, many kings are left to fend for themselves due to a lack of support from the government. This is particularly true in the realm of security, where traditional rulers often find themselves funding local police forces out of their own pockets. The Oluwo calls for greater government investment in traditional leadership, arguing that empowering kings could be a key strategy for improving security and social cohesion in Nigeria.

When the crown is off, and the trappings of royalty fade into the background, the Oluwo of Iwo remains a man devoted to his people and his land. “I want to be remembered as a paramount ruler who dedicated my life to empowering my people,” he says, his voice imbued with a quiet, steadfast determination. For him, kingship is not about wealth, luxury, or personal glory; it is about the service of others, about building a legacy that will endure long after his reign has ended.