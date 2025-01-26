FG to Inject N32.7bn for Support for Vulnerable Groups

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, has disclosed that the federal government will support vulnerable groups in the country with N32.7 billion.

Yilwatda made this disclosure at the weekend during the launch of the State Durable Solution Action Plan for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.



He explained that the money would be given to 300 – 400 persons in the state as interest-free household loans to expand their farms and promote agriculture and food supply.

The minister also stated that the federal government would reactivate the N-Power, stressing that over 100,000 items will be used to empower youths across the country.



He said: “N700 million have been set aside for 15 million households, while N70 million will be given 75,000 people to drive small-scale industries and migrate out of poverty and give them a new life.

“We have built on economic empowerment and sustainable development as well as working vigorously on improving security in our communities. The federal government is working to bring peace, economic empowerment and human development.



“The federal government stands with Benue and the international partners are also with you. Move forward with sheer determination and hope,” he added

Also speaking, Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, said the plan would pave the way for the future of 582,000 displaced persons across the 23 LGAs with a large majority in 17 LGAs

Governor Alia reiterated his commitment to return the IDPs to their ancestral homes, stressing that significant steps have been taken in the area of community dialogue, establishment of cooperative and provision of emergency shelter to transit them back home.



He acknowledged the support of President Bola Tinubu towards the plight of the IDPs even as he announced that 10 per cent have been approved in the 2025 budget for implementation of the action plan.

“Government remains focused on improving the lives of IDPs and the agricultural fortune of the state. About 300 hectares of land have already been cleared for IDPs to begin dry-season farming.



“To the international partners, we appreciate the cushioning effect you provide for the IDPs.

“We urge you to continue to partner with us. We are open to agriculture business. The plan is valid for five years and will be updated”, he stated.



On his part, UN Representative, Mohammed Fall, said the state has a powerful long-term commitment aimed at fostering development for IDPs.

He said: “Prioritise peaceful co-existence and reconciliation. The UN is in full solidarity with the state and will provide resources towards the plan.

“It is about something that is sustainable and it requires sustained and collective effort as a global community.”