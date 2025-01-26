Abians will Ask Otti to Leave Labour Party If You Don’t Step down, Party Chieftain Warns Abure

A chieftain of the Labour Party in Abia State, Mr. Nwabueze Onwuneme, has warned the Julius Abure-led faction of the party to retrace its steps and let the wishes of the majority of the party prevail by stepping down and relinquishing the leadership of the party to the caretaker committee set up by the leaders and members of the party at large.

Onwuneme in a statement made available to newsmen on the current judgement of the Court of Appeal which upheld the leadership of the Abure-led faction, warned him not to bask on it as it does not reflect the true wishes of the majority members of the party and Nigerians at large.

He reminded Abure that Governor Alex Otti and Mr. Peter Obi are the heart and soul of the party and the reason why the party is popular.

He warned that Abians whom Dr. Otti has greatly changed their quality of life by his high flying performance might be left with no choice than to prevail on the governor to leave the party in order not to play into the hands of the people using Abure and his cohorts as pawns to destroy the party and weaken its chances in the forthcoming elections in 2027 knowing that the party with Obi and Otti are highly sort after and loved by the Nigerian masses.

He wondered what Abure and his cohorts would stand to gain if they lose the only governor the party produced and reminded him that without the advent of Obi and Otti, Labour Party would have been deregistered owing to not having any elected official.