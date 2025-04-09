  • Wednesday, 9th April, 2025

Zamfara Loses Lawmaker, Gov Lawal Mourns

Governor Dauda Lawal has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Hon. Aminu Ibrahim Kasuwar Daji, a member representing Kauran Namoda South at the Zamfara State House of Assembly.


Reports said Daji died in his sleep in the early hours of Wednesday in Kauran Namoda.


A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, extended Lawal’s condolences to the leadership of the Zamfara State House of Assembly and the family of the deceased.


The statement added that a delegation of the state government, led by the Deputy Governor, Mallam Mani Mummuni, attended the burial of the late Aminu K/Daji in Kauran Namoda.


“On behalf of the state government, we wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the Speaker, principal officers of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, family, and the people of Kauran Namoda South.


“In this moment of sorrow, we extend our prayers that Allah provides the bereaved family with the strength needed during this grieving period.
“We also pray for Allah to forgive any shortcomings of the deceased and grant him eternal peace,” the statement said.

