Wike: Tinubu Invested N89bn in Road, Educational Infrastructure in Bwari Area Council

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu has allocated approximately N89 billion towards road and educational infrastructure in the Bwari Area Council as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda.



Wike made this announcement yesterday during the inauguration of the 5km Gaba-Tokulo Road in the Bwari Area Council, emphasising the importance of this information for public awareness.

He noted that the construction of the Gaba-Tokulo Road by Setraco cost around N7 billion, while the rehabilitation of the Dutse-Bwari Road was undertaken by SCC at a cost of N27 billion.



“This investment is specifically for this area council. The entire Ushafa War College and all associated roads in Ushafa have incurred costs of no less than N28 billion. Therefore, when calculating the total expenditure on road infrastructure for the Bwari Area Council, it amounts to N62.2 billion.



“Now, in terms of education, Government Girls Secondary School Dutse, Government Secondary School Bwari, Government Secondary School Ushafa, which is a new one, GSS Dei dei, GSS Kubwa, GSS Jibi, all these schools have cost us not less than N27 billion.



“Now, if you add N27 billion to N62 billion, you’re almost getting to N100 billion for one area council. Does it not tell you that indeed, we will now have our hope back? Before you had lost hope, until Mr. President came and said, ‘you don’t need to lose hope’, and the Renewed Hope is working,” Wike stated.

He further assured that by May, two new police divisions currently under construction in Igwu and Ushafa will be completed to bolster security in Bwari.

Additionally, the minister urged the coordinator of the Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD) to include in the 2025 budget the extension of the Gaba-Tokulo Road by 10 km to Kawu, which borders Kaduna State.

Also the Chairman of the Bwari Area Council, John Gabaya, has expressed gratitude to Wike for enhancing infrastructure across all area councils.

Gabaya commended Wike as the most effective minister the FCT has seen since its establishment, highlighting his significant contributions, noting he has even surpassed the achievements of Malam Nasir el-Rufai, considered by many as the best FCT Minister.