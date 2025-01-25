Bennett Oghifo

Question: I tried to leave for the store today, but my car wouldn’t change gears and I had to get a ride with a friend. I have an automatic car, so I’m not sure what’s going on with it. Why is my automatic car not changing gear?

Answer:

If your automatic car isn’t changing gear, there are a few possible causes of the problem. You will most likely need to see a mechanic so they can accurately diagnose the issue and get it fixed. Here are the most common causes of an automatic car not changing gear.

Low or dirty transmission fluid

A filled-up and fresh transmission fluid is important for proper lubrication and smooth shifting. Transmission fluid also serves as a coolant to keep the transmission from overheating.

Every automatic car has a maintenance schedule that lists how frequently you need to change the transmission fluid because it could deteriorate over time. Leaks can develop in gaskets and seals, leading to a drop in fluid levels over time.

If you suspect that you have a problem with your car’s transmission fluid, the good news is that you can check this yourself on some vehicles. The general steps are to find your transmission dipstick, wipe it clean, reinsert it, pull it out and read the fluid level reading.

At the same time, it’s a good opportunity to judge whether your transmission fluid is dirty. If you notice that the color of your transmission fluid is dark brown, that’s a sign it’s dirty, so changing the fluid might help.

At this point, you can determine if you need a top up, a reduction of fluid levels, or a complete change in fluid. Topping up is possible through the transmission oil dipstick hole, and if you need to replace or drain your transmission fluid, you will need to find the transmission fluid drain plug.

Note: Newer models of select cars have an electronic oil monitor versus a traditional dipstick. In this case, you’ll need to get your car checked by a professional.

Torque converter problems

A torque converter is an essential piece of your automatic transmission. It comprises parts like the impeller, turbine, stator and transmission fluid. If any of these are faulty, they might cause problems, which you will notice when your car is not changing gears.

Fixing a torque converter is a complex and expensive task requiring expertise and special equipment.

Solenoid failure

Solenoids in automatic transmissions are used to regulate the flow of transmission fluid. If this is faulty, you may notice your car is slow to respond when you change gears. Worn solenoids or bad electrical connections to the solenoid could be why your solenoids are not working and it’s best to get it checked out by a mechanic.

Faulty ECM computer

Modern cars have a central brain called the engine control module (also known as the engine control unit). When your ECM is not working, it can cause multiple problems including transmission problems. The problem starts when the ECM gives off wrong readings to the transmission, which causes it to not shift gears or apply power when necessary, leading to hesitant, delayed, or jerky movements.(Source: getJerry.com)