UNAN Charges Students To Embrace AI

*Celebrates Int’l Day of Education

United Nations Association of Nigeria (UNAN) joined the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s International Day of Education, urging students to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The event which was held yesterday at S.T&T Regency Schools in Ikeja, Lagos, attracted top executives of the association who advised the students to embrace artificial intelligence.



In his opening remarks, President of the Association, Prof. Oluremi Olutimo, reminded the students that the United Nations (UN) in 2018 set aside January 24 of every year as International Day of Education.

Prof. Oluremi urged them to take their education seriously and not disregard those insinuating that education is a scam.



He advised the students to take IA seriously because the world is changing very fast technologically.

Speaking on the topic, ‘AI and Education: Processing Human Agency in a World of Automation’, the Guest Speaker, Prof. Mike Oladun, reminded the students that the world is now a global village and there’s need for them to embrace Artificial Intelligence as it will help them solve problems within few minutes.



He described Artificial Intelligence as the use of computers to acquire skills and knowledge as well as assist human beings solve problems within few minutes which hitherto were beyond human understanding.

He said that with Artificial Intelligence medical science has improved greatly which now makes it possible for pregnant women to be operated on with computers, thereby saving them the trauma of caesarean operation.



Oladun, the Ambassador of Peace and Special Envoy on Entrepreneurship Development, reminded the students that the invention of airplanes, cars, military hardwares and technological advancement were all achieved through Artificial Intelligence, urging them to embrace it because it will enable them to become creative, self-reliance, innovative and good entrepreneurs.

He however, cautioned against embracing the negative aspects of artificial intelligence which can be dangerous and harmful to the human race.

Also speaking, Prince Asade Adedayo reminded the students that Artificial Intelligence has come to stay, and enjoined them to follow their passion.

UNAN Vice President, Dr. Ijeoma Nweke, explained that the topic became important because a lot of things have changed and even the computers and AI systems are now so sophisticated that “we have to move with time and not be left behind.”

According to her, “In all that we do even in driving the human sustainability goal, we need to also be abreast with all the technological advancement for us to achieve these goals which makes Artificial Intelligence very important.”

On the choice of the school chosen for the celebration, she explained that it’s not a matter of choosing a particular school but reaching out to young ones who are leaders of tomorrow; even as she stated that with the population of the school the message will get across to a lot of youths.