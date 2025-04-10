Enugu Electricity Commission Issues Fresh 5MW Power Licence, Says More Under Way

In yet another milestone in its regulatory efforts to boost electricity supply in the state, the Enugu State Electricity Regulatory Commission, EERC, has issued a 5MW power generation license to Tempo Power Solutions Ltd to set up a gas-fired plant.

This brings to a total of 15MW, the worth of power generation licenses issued by EERC since the successful completion of the transfer of regulatory oversight from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, to the agency on October 22, 2024, a feat it was the first state to achieve.

Speaking during the issuance of the license at the EERC office in Enugu, Thursday, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Chijioke Okonkwo, said the milestone reflected the growing confidence that private sector players and investors reposed in the Enugu State electricity sector and in the enabling environment created for electricity business to thrive.

“Tempo Power swiftly took advantage of this opportunity offered by the conducive investment climate in Enugu State, engaged an off-taker and successfully completed the application process for the generation license.

“Their project is a model of proactive engagement and strategic partnership, and the successful deployment of this 5MW power plant is a collective win for all of us. We are confident that as the market grows, Tempo Power will continue to scale up its capacity.

“We acknowledge that this transformation was initiated by the visionary leadership of Governor Peter Mbah through the articulation of the Enugu State Electricity Policy 2023 and the enactment of the Enugu State Electricity Law also in 2023.

“Since we successfully completed the transfer of regulatory oversight from the national regulator (NERC) to EERC on 22nd October 2024, we have issued interim licenses, including an interim distribution license to Mainpower Electricity Distribution Limited and a 10MW generation license to Fedikore Limited.

We have successfully resolved over 60 customer complaint issues and we are equally reviewing four license applications covering generation, electricity distribution and electricity retail,” he stated.

While recognising the arduous work ahead, the EERC Chairman reiterated the Commission’s commitment to working collaboratively with stakeholders – electricity providers, policymakers, financiers, and communities – to deliver reliable, accessible, and sustainable power across the State.

He, therefore, advised other would-be investors to emulate Tempo Power by taking advantage of the abundant energy sources in the state and increasingly business-friendly environment being created by the Mbah Administration.

“Enugu State is open for energy business. We invite investors and developers to harness the wealth of natural energy resources in the State. The enabling environment fostered by the Government has made investment decisions easier and more attractive.

“Enugu State has witnessed transformative improvements that support the electricity sector development, including major upgrades in access roads and infrastructure, enhanced security of lives and property, targeted socio-economic initiatives, among others. These developments form the bedrock for electricity investment and most will serve as anchor loads to extend electricity to our underserved and unserved communities across the State.

“Today, we celebrate with Tempo Power Solutions. And soon, we will also celebrate with other licensees whose applications are undergoing review – across generation, distribution, and retailing of electricity,” Okonkwo concluded.

In his remark, the Exective Director of Tempo Power, Mr Collins Kalabare, commended Mbah for setting the pace in what states could do to solve Nigeria’s energy problem, and the EERC for running a professional and transparent system where investors do not need to know anybody to get things done fast.

“I must appreciate the EERC for the professional, business-minded and openness of their processes and operations. The process is seamless and you do not need to know anybody.

“EERC is indeed working according to the vision and speed of Gov Peter Mbah, who we have learnt is in a hurry to develop and make Enugu State*s economy grow and uplift the general status of residents and businesses.

“As a reputable and responsible company, we will be offering uninterrupted electricity supply, cost reflective tariff and electricity supply meant to add value to commercial and residential concerns as well as grow businesses and general economy of the state,” Kalabari said.