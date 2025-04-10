Oladele Congratulates Sen. Adeola on Investiture as Ogun TAMPAN Grand Patron, Distinguished Personality of the Year

A Chieftain of All Progressives Congress in Ogun State and member of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Hon. Kayode Oladele, has congratulated Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, on his investiture as the Grand-Patron and Presentation of Personality of Year Award by the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN).

Senator Adeola was yesterday presented with the double honours by the Global President of TAMPAN, Mr. Bolaji Amusan (A.K.A Latin), at the Annual Theatre Fiesta, Lecture/Award Presentation held in Ilaro-Yewa, Ogun State.

Adeola was accompanied to the ceremony by his wife, Chief Temitope Adeola, prominent APC leaders and members in Ogun State, including Hon. Kayode Oladele.

Oladele described hhe awards “as yet another testimony of Senator Adeola’s recognition and acceptability across the broad spectrum of Nigerian professionals. The Theatre practitioners in Ogun State constitute a significant and an indispensable segment of the society with enormous social influence that commands large audience and followership. There’s no doubting the fact that these awards will further boost and galvanize support for the governorship aspiration of our Distinguished Senator Olamilekan Adeola across the state and beyond”.

TAMPAN Global President, while performing the decoration, described Senator Adeola as a compassionate and transparent lawmaker who has, through his numerous developmental programs, touched the nooks and cranny of Ogun State. These awards, therefore were in recognition of his philanthropic gestures toward uplifting the less privileged in the society”.

The popular thespian further stated that, “We gather here today to celebrate a performer, a visionary, an exemplary leader, an unapologetic philanthropist and a cheerful giver who has changed the face of politics in Ogun state. We gather here to commend Senator Adeola for his good work in Yewaland and to encourage him to do more.”

.

In his response, Senator Adeola stated that his resolve to help humanity was borne out of the experience of his upbringing, saying, “My decision to serve humanity was because of my upbringing, and I will continue to serve my people. I am a lover of culture and Yoruba movie.

Senator Adeola noted with concern that the entertainment industry in Nigeria had been undervalued. He said that, “The entertainment industry has been undervalued in this side of the divide. In other part of the world, practitioners in the entertainment industry are super rich people, but let me now assure you that with the direction and commitment of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the entertainment industry should expect the best from this administration in trying to improve their lots in the industry. We will do everything to support the industry”.

The highlights of the ceremony was the donation of N50 million and presentation of a brand new Hummer Bus by Senator Solomon Adeola in support of TAMPAN’s activities in the state.

Other prominent members of TAMPAN present at the event included the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Adebayo Salami, Dele Odule, Taiwo Hassan (Ogogo), Olaiya Igwe and several others.