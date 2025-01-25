Uba Sani’s 5 Key Wins in AIG’s Visit

By Nasir Dambatta

“As one, we can do so little; together we can do so much” — Helen Keller

The visit of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Ibrahim Baba Zango to Governor Uba Sani at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House is a proof to the success of Kaduna State’s security-driven leadership. AIG Zango, who now heads the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex in Kaduna, pledged to build on the state’s peace and stability, a commitment emboldened by the governor’s unrelenting support for security agencies. There are, broadly speaking, five key gains for Kaduna State from this strategic engagement.

The first gain is the deepened synergy between the state government and the Nigeria Police Force. Governor Uba Sani’s consistent collaboration with security agencies has inspired the police leadership to strengthen their focus on Kaduna, ensuring a unified approach to tackling both terrorism and allied crimes in the state.

The second gain is the expertise AIG Zango brings to the table. As a seasoned officer with vast experience in combating crime; his leadership is expected to further elevate the state’s security operations and enhance the safety of its citizens. His pledge to sustain and improve on the existing peace reflects his alignment with the governor’s vision for a secure and prosperous Kaduna.

The third gain is the anticipated boost in safety measures across Kaduna. This partnership promises actionable strategies to improve public safety, heighten crime prevention efforts, and protect lives and property, particularly in vulnerable communities.

The fourth gain is the renewed public confidence in the police force. AIG Zango’s recognition of Kaduna’s security-friendly environment sends a strong message to residents that the government’s proactive stance is yielding results. This fosters a sense of reassurance among citizens and strengthens trust in law enforcement.

The fifth gain is the reinforcement of institutional frameworks for security. This visit highlights the importance of building robust partnerships between government and law enforcement agencies. With Governor Sani’s leadership driving this collaboration, Kaduna is creating a model for effective security management.

AIG Zango’s courtesy visit is not just a ceremonial act—it’s a clear demonstration of Kaduna State’s readiness to tackle insecurity head-on and sustain its hard-won peace. Under Governor Uba Sani’s administration, the state continues to set the pace in fostering effective government-security agency partnerships, ensuring a safer future for all residents.

*Dambatta is the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Print Media