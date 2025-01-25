THISDAY Awards Nomination Excites Remita

Leading integrated payment platform, Remita has bagged the nomination for ‘Product of the Year’ at the prestigious THISDAY Newspaper Awards, 2025.

The nomination recognises Remita’s transformative impact on the country’s financial sector, particularly in areas including interbank payments and government treasury management.

Since its establishment, the brand has played a substantial role in modernising Nigeria’s payment landscape. As one of the pioneers of seamless interbank payments in the country, Remita has consistently evolved to address the growing needs of governments, financial institutions, businesses, and individuals.

The platform has earned a strong reputation for simplifying complex payment transactions and enhancing operational efficiency across various sectors.

Its support for the Federal Government’s Treasury Single Account (TSA) system has resulted in significant monthly savings, exceeding N45 billion. This has established the brand as an indispensable tool for efficient and transparent government financial operations.

Commenting, the Managing Director of Remita, DeRemi Atanda, expressed delight at the nomination, emphasising the dedication and hard work of the entire Remita team and the support of its customers and partners.

“This recognition affirms our mission to enable everyone, everywhere, to do more, by simplifying payments. We are honored to be at the forefront of this digital transformation, empowering governments, businesses, and individuals to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

“We are excited about what the future holds as we continue to push boundaries and deliver even greater value to the economy and society at large,” he said.

Remita’s nomination adds to its growing list of accolades, including the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Payment Service Provider of the Year award (2022) and the Nigeria Fintech Awards’ recognition for Best Corporate Payments Platform (2022).