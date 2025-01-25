SystemSpecs Promotes Innovation

Omolabake Fasogbon

Indigenous software technology company, SystemSpecs has continued in its efforts to empower the digital economy through skills enhancement and fostering of tech innovations among young Nigerians.

The firm announcing its sixth Children’s Day Essay Competition (CDEC) in Lagos, recently, affirmed that the initiative would propel the desired and competitive digital economy.

Executive Director of Corporate Services at SystemSpecs Holdings Limited, Mrs. Bukola Adeoye, said the contest was designed for children between the ages nine to 16 years to enable them to showcase their creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills by applying technology to address real-world issues.

She added that the initiative, a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment of the company would nurture local talent and equip the next generation of leaders with the skills necessary to thrive in Nigeria’s digital economy.

“To compete globally, Nigeria must equip its next generation with essential technological skills from a young age.

“Over the past five years, our efforts have been focused on promoting technological awareness nationwide, highlighting initiatives like the CDEC that shape Nigeria’s digital future.

“The upcoming CDEC edition will offer Nigerian children another chance to explore technology and develop vital skills for their future,” she added.

She noted that the firm has continuously invested in nurturing young talent to inspire sustainable change in the tech sector.

“This year’s competition kicking off February 3, reflects the company’s long-term vision of promoting technological literacy and capacity development, positioning Nigeria to compete globally in the digital economy.

“The exercise is becoming increasingly competitive, and we look forward to even greater participation. It’s a unique opportunity for students to explore technology and develop essential skills that will empower them for the future,” he said.