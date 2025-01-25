NSCDC Nabs Suspects Vandalising UCL Ceramics Industry, Railway Lines in Umuahia

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The UCL Modern Ceramics Industry Umuahia has been stripped bare by vandals, prompting the Abia State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to send its crack squad unit in search of the hoodlums.

The State Commandant, Akinsola Aderemi, told journalists yesterday that the search for the criminals was swift resulting in the arrest of three suspects in connection with the vandalism at the ceramics industry.

He said that the hoodlums were picked up during an operation carried out in collaboration with the Abia State Vigilance Service(AVS) “following credible intelligence report”.

Aderemi said that large quantities of aluminum roofing sheets were seized during the operation, adding that investigation was still on to nab other members of the gang of vandals still at large.

The state-owned Modern Ceramics Industry Umuahia changed hands during the administration of Orji Uzor Kalu which transferred ownership to the Catholic Diocese of Umuahia hence the name change to UCL Modern Ceramics Industry.

However, the industry went into comatose over a decade ago following funding issues between the UCL and the defunct Diamond Bank, which was the main financier.

The sustained vandalism led to stripping away of the high quality aluminium roofingsheets that covered the expanse roof of the industry. Vehicles were also vandalised by the hoodlums.

The three suspects vandalising the comatose industry were paraded at the State Command Headquarters. They were identified as Uchechukwu Godwin (38) from Umuana Ndume Ibeku, Ikechukwu Obasi (43) from Akanu in Ohafia LGA, both in Abia State and Vincent Ogbonna Oka (25) from Afikpo South in Ebonyi State LG.

Another set of four suspects said to specialise in removal of railway tracks were also paraded with the exhibits recovered from them.

The Commandant said that the suspected railway vandals were arrested at Isuikwuato in a separate operation carried out in synergy with the Nigeria Army.

He said that the four suspects were caught with two vehicles (Lexus ES 350 and Mitsubishi bus) “filled with vandalised rail way sleepers, gas cylinders, shovels, diggers, cutlasses and spanners.”

The suspects were identified as Ike Promise Emeka (30) from Amechi Awkunanaw, Enugu State, Ugenyi Onyedika (35), Ifeanyi Okorie (35) all from Oguduasa, and Chidiebere Augustine (29) from Amiyi Uhu, all in Isikwuato LG, Abia State.

The State Commandant reaffirmed the commitment of the NSCDC Abia Command “to rooting out criminal elements from Abia State and beyond”.

“We are also warning all criminal elements operating within the state to desist from illegal activities or face the full wrath of the law,” he said, adding that the apprehended suspects would be arraigned in court.

One of the suspected vandals arrested in connection with the ceramics industry told journalists that “we went to get aluminium scraps”.

He said that his gang usually “settled” the security man guarding the premises of the ceramics industry and youths of the host community give them free passage.