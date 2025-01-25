NiDCOM Hosts Sensitization Programme to Unlock Diaspora Investment Potentials in N’ east Nigeria

Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) is set to host a sensitization and advocacy programme to promote diaspora investment potentials in North-east Nigeria.

The event, scheduled to take place January 27-28, 2025, at the Command Guest House in Bauchi, aims to unlock the potentials for diaspora investment in the region.

Julia Emengi Chigbue, a renowned leadership expert and human resources consultant, will present a paper titled ‘Unlocking the Potentials for Diaspora Investment in North-east Nigeria: Opportunities, Advocacy, Strategies, Enabling Policies, and Challenges.’

Chigbue’s expertise in sustainable development and policy advocacy makes her a sought-after speaker and facilitator.

According to Chigbue, “Unlocking the potentials for diaspora investment in North-east Nigeria requires a multifaceted approach that involves government policies, advocacy, and strategic partnerships.”

She emphasized the importance of creating an enabling environment that attracts diaspora investment and promotes sustainable development in the region.

The event is open to Nigerians with friends and relatives abroad, government officials, policymakers, students, entrepreneurs, business leaders and community leaders.

NiDCOM, as a Federal Government agency saddled with the responsibility of attracting diaspora investment, has been in the forefront of efforts to attract investments from Nigerians living abroad, partnering with organizations like the Africa Development Bank (AfDB) and the Ministry of Industry to achieve this goal.

The commission recognizes the crucial role the Nigerian diaspora community plays in the country’s development and is committed to providing opportunities for them to engage and invest in Nigeria.

According to NiDCOM Chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, diaspora remittances have surpassed $90 billion in the past five years, with December 2024 alone seeing remittances of over N60 billion.

This highlights the significant contribution of the diaspora community to Nigeria’s economy.

Dabiri-Erewa noted that with 17 million Nigerians abroad, the potential for further growth is vast, but currently, “we are just scratching the surface”.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reported that diaspora remittances processed through international money transfer operators reached $4.22 billion between January and October 2024, nearly doubling the $2.62 billion recorded during the same period in 2023..

In this connection, NIDCOM is partnering with STAGEBYSTAGE Nigeria Ltd to ensure the seamlessness of the event.