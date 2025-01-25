FG Seeks World Bank Support for Steel Sector Development

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The federal government through the Ministry of Steel Development has sought World Bank’s support for the development of Steel Roadmap and other critical areas of the sector in Nigeria.



The Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shaiubu Abubakar Audu, in a meeting with World Bank delegation at the ministry’s headquarters disclosed that as a vital sector for economic prosperity and industrialisation, it is imperative that a comprehensive roadmap for the steel sector be developed to address current issues and pave way for a sustainable future for steel in the country.



According to him, the need for a strategic plan for the steel industry in Nigeria cannot be overstated, adding that with the right framework in place, the industry can unlock its full potential, create jobs, boost local production and contribute significantly to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).



Audu, further stressed that some of the critical areas that need to be addressed in the roadmap include: evaluation and determination of steel raw materials; develop health safety guidelines for the steel sector in Nigeria; design and develop a national metal scrap policy framework; develop a National Steel Laboratory for quality assurance as well as the development of an online portal for steel and other metal products imported into the country.



He asserted that by focusing on these key areas, the country can create a conducive environment for the steel industry to thrive and compete globally.

In her remarks, the leader of the World Bank delegation, Noora Arfaa, declared that the Bank is willing to provide supervision and support for the preparation of a roadmap for the steel industry in Nigeria.



She said that the World Bank has a work programme and activity plan outlined, beginning from January 2025 that would see a roadmap for Nigeria drafted and adopted by August 2025.



She appealed to the ministry to ensure it provides the scope of data that will be needed by the World Bank, noting that the objective of the roadmap is to prioritise actions that will unlock investments across Energy Transition Mechanism (ETM), and other critical mineral value chains, thereby driving economic diversification and inclusive and sustainable development.