Cuba Condemns Reintroduction of Sanction by Trump 

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Cuban Government has condemned the reintroduction of tough economic warfare measures against Cuba by US President Donald Trump, stating that it “proves the aggressiveness of US imperialism against the sovereignty, peace and welfare of the Cuban people.”

A statement by the Cuban Revolutionary Government read: “US President Donald Trump lashes out against Cuba from day one and without pretext. The decision to reinstate the tough economic warfare measures against Cuba, which his predecessor removed just days before, proves the aggressiveness of US imperialism against the sovereignty, peace and welfare of the Cuban people. These measures comprise the inclusion of our country, once again, in the arbitrary list of states that allegedly sponsor terrorism, a designation that shows an absolute disregard for the truth.

“This is no surprise. The statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of January 14 already warned: “that the government of that country could reverse in the future the measures adopted today, as has happened on other occasions and as a sign of the lack of legitimacy, ethics, consistency and reason in its conduct against Cuba”. It also affirmed that “U.S. politicians do not usually stop to find honest justification…” That is how they run their government in that country.”

The statement added that: “Trump has construed his coming to power as the coronation of an emperor. His ambition comprises, just to begin with, the conquest of Canada, the usurpation of Greenland, the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico and stripping the Panamanians of their canal. The hegemonic Monroe Doctrine and Manifest Destiny, which were enforced with blood and fire in Latin America and the Caribbean, are the driving force of the new government team.

“Those groups and politicians, who have made aggression against Cuba a way of life, profited for decades from the anti-Cuban business and today share the heady intoxication of the new president, are associated with him. They all bear a heavy responsibility in the difficult economic situation of the country and in the increase of the migratory flow from Cuba to the United States.

“This new act of aggression by the US government against the Cuban people shows, once again, the true, cruel and merciless purpose of these and so many other measures of siege and asphyxiation against Cuba for sake of dominating it. It constitutes a reaction of impotence given their inability to bend our will and the respect, sympathy and support that the Revolution commands among the peoples of the world.”

The statement lamented that: “The tightening of the economic blockade and the new aggressive measures will continue to weigh, with very harmful effects, on our economy, the standard of living, the potential for development and the legitimate dreams of justice and well-being of the Cuban people, as has been the case in recent years.”

It however assured that: “They will not deflect us from the Socialist course, from our determination to recover the economy, promote the widest possible solidarity, creativity, talent, spirit of work, and defend freedom, independence, sovereignty and the privilege of building a future without foreign interference as an ironclad stronghold.

“The Cuban people appreciate the numerous expressions of support and solidarity received from all over the world, from governments, Cubans living abroad, parliaments, political, religious and social organisations, and political leaders from the United States and other countries.

“No one should be mistaken. The Cuban people expressed itself with clear determination and force during the December 20 march. The conviction that CUBA will overcome is what prevails here,” the statement further added.