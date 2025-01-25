Applications Open for National Health Fellows Programme

Fred Ojeh

The National Health Fellows Programme has officially been launched and prospective candidates have been called upon to commence the submission of their applications.



This groundbreaking initiative, introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, according to the organisers, is aimed to transform Nigeria’s public health sector and develop the next generation of healthcare leaders to enhance primary healthcare delivery nationwide.



The programme will bring together a cohort of emerging professionals from various fields, including health and health-related areas, Information Technology, and Social Sciences.

The selected fellows will participate in rigorous training, mentorship, and leadership opportunities and gain exposure to best practices within Nigeria’s health sector.



The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, said, “This programme is built upon the limitless talent, brilliance, and patriotic valour of our young citizens, offering them an unprecedented opportunity to hone their leadership abilities and create impactful, results-driven solutions in healthcare. We call on young Nigerians to arise as powerful catalysts of change and take their rightful place in shaping the future of our nation’s health sector.

“The primary objective of the fellowship is to cultivate a group of highly skilled and motivated health leaders capable of driving meaningful change and innovation in our healthcare system.”

The eligibility criteria for the programme include that: “Applicants must be between the ages of 25 and 35, possess a bachelor’s degree in health-related fields, IT, or social sciences, and have relevant experience and skills.

“Additionally, candidates should demonstrate an interest in or experience with primary healthcare, community projects, or health-related NGOs.

“Also, applicants must possess strong analytical skills, entrepreneurial drive, and leadership potential, and must not currently hold full-time or part-time employment, as the programme requires a full-time commitment, among others.

“However, interested candidates are encouraged to submit their applications through the official portal at www.healthfellows.ng by January 27, 2025. The selection process involves multiple screening stages, including eligibility verification and interviews,” a statement noted.

It further stated that: “This initiative underscores President Tinubu’s commitment to strengthening the nation’s healthcare system by equipping young Nigerians to become catalysts for change in their communities.”