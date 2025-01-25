Akwaaba African Travel Market Sets Dates for 2025 Edition

Charles Ajunwa

The organisers of Akwaaba African Travel Market have announced the dates for the 2025 edition.

From September 14th-16th, 2025, travel and tourism industry stakeholders across Africa and beyond will once again gather in Lagos, Nigeria, for the 21st Akwaaba African Travel Market.

The three-day event is set to bring together over 20 countries. Akwaaba is one of the top travel and tourism events in Africa since 2004.

According to a statement, the Akwaaba African Travel Market has evolved into a pivotal platform that facilitates connections, fosters collaborations, and showcases the diverse offerings of the African travel industry.

“The upcoming 21st edition is set to be a memorable experience as it set to will bring together the 11th Wonders of Nigeria Expo, the 5th Aviation and Cargo Conference CHINET, the 4th African Medical Tourism Expo, the 9th edition of African Youth Tourism Bantaba, the 7th Jollof Rice War and the African Tourism Conference under one roof.

“Following the success of the 20th edition in 2024, the event stands as a testament to its enduring commitment to promoting travel, aviation, hospitality, and tourism in Africa. Attendees can expect a dynamic showcase of destinations, travel and aviation products, and tourism initiatives that reflect the richness and diversity of the African continent.

“The event has successfully organised various initiatives such as the Africa Travel 100 Awards, African Medical Tourism editions, African Youth Tourism Bantaba and Destination Wedding, earning recognition with an Award of Excellence in Tourism from the Nigerian Government and UNWTO at the Global Tourism Summit in 2022.

“Over the years, Akwaaba has hosted some prominent African leaders, including the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; former President Olusegun Obasanjo; former President of the Republic of The Gambia, Sir Dauda Jawara; former Vice President Alex Ekwueme; former Commonwealth Secretary, Sir Emeka Anyaoku; former Nigeria Minister of Tourism, Amb. Frank Nchita Ogbuewu; Amb. Bianca Ojukwu; former Deputy Tourism Minister of Zimbabwe, Ananstasia Ndhlovu; Tourism Minister of Sierra Leone, Dr. Mrs. Memunatu Pratt amongst many others,” the statement added.