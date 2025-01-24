Okonjo-Iweala Receives THISDAY ‘Woman of the Year’ Award in Davos

The Director General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has received the THISDAY ‘Woman of the Year’ award in Davos, Switzerland.

The award was presented to Dr. Okonjo-Iweala by the Chairman, THISDAY/Arise News Channel, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, as the newspaper marks 30 years on the news stand.

“To the glory of God, it is an honour and privilege in Davos today to present on behalf of the audiences of Arise News Channel around the world, on behalf of the readers of THISDAY Newspapers, commemorating our 30th anniversary, celebrating the Tough and Resilient, our Woman of the Year Award to an uncommon African, who is carrying the African flag around the world, showing that the African century is upon us. It is a privilege to present our 2024 Woman of the Year Award to the Rt. Honourable head of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala,” Prince Obaigbena said.

“Thank you so much to the indomitable Nduka Obaigbena, one of the most creative people I know on the continent and the founder of both Arise and THISDAY. I want to thank you for taking the trouble in this very cold weather to present me with this award. I am very grateful to THISDAY for this award and to all its audiences who have supported this,” Okonjo-Iweala said in her remarks.

She said this was not the first time she would receive THISDAY Award as she was presented an award when she served as Nigeria’s Minister of Finance.

“This is very special. I promise you I don’t take it lightly. I will continue to do my best to try and represent the country and the continent the best way I can and to make sure that the dividends of development also flow our way,” she said.

To mark its 30th anniversary, THISDAY is set to honour some of the nation’s ‘Tough and Resilient’ persons and institutions in selected fields of endeavours on Monday, January 27 in Lagos.

