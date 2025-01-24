Military Airstrikes Destroy Bandits’ Covert Enclaves at Alawa Forest

•Army clarifies trending audio/visuals of alleged abandonment of soldier wounded in action

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The high command of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has said the Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma (AC OPFY), recorded another resounding achievement in its counter-terrorism campaign, destroying bandits’ covert and expansive enclave at Alawa Forest in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The NAF authority also revealed that the coordinated airstrikes dismantled bandits’ logistics base concealed within the expansive enclave and neutralised scores of bandit combatants in the process.

In another development, the Nigerian Army has clarified the viral audio/visual footage alleging that Lance Corporal Itodo David was abandoned at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital (NARHK) Kaduna, after sustaining life threatening injury on duty.

The military stressed that disturbing as Itodo’s current situation is, the narration did not give a true picture of what transpired and therefore failed to acknowledge the untiring effort of the Nigerian Army to provide medical and psychological support for the healing of the soldier and several other ailing personnel who had received medical intervention both within and outside the country.

Meanwhile, a statement by Director, Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Olusola Akinboyewa, stressed that the operation, conducted on 21 January 2025, was anchored on credible intelligence and follow-up confirmatory aerial surveillance efforts which indicated an influx of armed terrorists into the forest.

These criminals, he said were linked to widespread violence, including two Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attacks on 19 December 2024 in Bassa, Shiroro LGA, which claimed several innocent lives.

His words: “In response, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) launched a three-day sustained air operation, code-named, “Konan Daji,” to degrade the terrorists’ capabilities and render the forest unhabitable for them.

“To this end, AC OPFY dispatched a formation of fighter aircraft to execute air interdiction missions in the area.

“Upon arrival, the jets swiftly engaged the identified targets with precision strikes, neutralising numerous armed fighters and destroying their logistics base, as confirmed by multiple secondary explosions”.

The NAF spokesperson said the NAF, in close coordination with ground forces, remains resolute in its commitment to maintaining operational dominance across the region.

He averred that sustained efforts are underway to eliminate all criminal elements from Alawa Forest and surrounding areas, ensuring lasting peace and security for communities in Niger State and beyond.

On the allegedly abandonment soldier wounded in action, a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the Nigerian Army has received with utmost concern the very touching and pathetic story of Lance Corporal Itodo David, who was said to have been abandoned at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital (NARHK) Kaduna as narrated in a trending audio visual circulating in the social media.

According to the statement, “The narration portrayed that the soldier had sustained an injury while on a combat operation and has been left in a state of abandonment and neglect since the incident.

“Though it is not untrue that LCpl Itodo had suffered a gunshot injury back in 2015, it was successfully managed at the same 44 NARHK and was fully restored to active life.

“Disturbing as Itodo’s current situation is, the narration did not, however, give a true picture of what transpired and failed to acknowledge the untiring effort of the Nigerian Army to provide medical and psychological support for the healing of the soldier and several other ailing personnel who had received medical intervention both within and outside the country, thereby compelling the need to present the facts of the situation”.

Nwachukwu explained that the Lcpl Itodo David, a 33-year-old male soldier is currently admitted in 44 NARHK following a complete spinal cord injury sustained four years ago, when he was knocked down by a fast-moving vehicle while riding his motorbike at Abia State on 7 September 2020.

“He was then resuscitated at the Federal Medical Centre Owerri before he was evacuated to 82 Division Medical Services and Hospital (DMSH) Enugu and subsequently referred on three months post injury with Quadriplegia (paralysis of both arms and legs), muscle atrophy (loss of muscle mass) and multiple pressure sores over the occiput, arms and the gluteal region as well as fracture and displacement of the cervical vertebra,” he further clarified.

Nwachukwu said that the Magnetic Resonance Image (MRI) revealed complete spinal cord transection injury.

“Sadly, the current situation, as revealed in the medical evaluation, indicates that his inability to walk is permanent, which has been adequately explained to the soldier.

“This finding was corroborated by medical experts both within and outside the shores of the country, who conducted both physical and remote medical reviews of his condition.

“Several medical interventions have been made to ameliorate his condition and have been placed on physiotherapy to improve his muscle tone, while the pressure sores are continuously dressed and managed. He has also been regularly attended to by psychologists.

“The soldier has thus been on conservative management in the hospital and not abandoned as wrongly portrayed in the video,” the spokesperson further clarified.

He said that the leadership of the Nigerian Army genuinely empathises with the personnel and wishes that it could do more to bring the soldier back to his feet in the face of a medically feasible opportunity.