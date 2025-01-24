Interior Minister Orders Reactivation of Broken-down Equipment in Atlanta, New York Consulates

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has ordered the reactivation of broken-down equipment of the passport offices in the United States offices in Atlanta and New York.

The minister, in a statement by his spokesman Alao Babatunde on Thursday said the order was necessary following the petition from Nigerians in the diaspora on the need to fix broken-down passport equipment in Atlanta and New York Consulates in the US.

The spokesman said the minister has therefore directed the Nigeria Immigration Service to immediately deploy new printers to the passport offices in both cities.

He said: “These printers are ready for installation. This short-term solution aims to resolve the current challenge promptly.”

The statement read: “The minister hinted that there is a new solution being implemented as a long-term plan that will usher in a streamlined passport regime, enabling Nigerians to apply for their passports with more ease.

“Part of this plan includes the activation of the Passport Personalisation Centre in Abuja, which is scheduled to start in the next few weeks while also opening up more countries for the already-deployed contactless solution.

“The Ministry of Interior under the Minister is working round the clock, and none of the agencies is left behind. At the Nigeria Immigration Service, for instance, there has been an end-to-end automation of the passport application process and the introduction of the contactless application process, which has since been launched in Canada.

“The minister assures that the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains committed to ensuring that Nigerians experience #RenewedHope laced with innovation and convenience while still enhancing national security.”