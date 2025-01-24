Firm Collaborates with Sterling Bank to Launch EV Tricycles 

Dike Onwuamaeze

In a groundbreaking move that would position Nigeria at the forefront of sustainable innovation, Qoray Mobility and Energies Limited (QMEL), in partnership with Sterling Bank, has unveiled a payment plan that would enable prospective buyers to own a seven-seater EV tricycle with 10 per cent down payment and spread the balance over a minimum period of three years.

The Qoray EV tricycle, which was unveiled in Lagos on Monday, could run for 12 hours and cover 100 kilometers before swapping its discharged battery at designated centres.

The Managing Director of QMEL, Mr. Olabanjo Alimi, described the distance that could be travelled by the Qoray tricycle as a potential “Guiness World Record attempt for the greatest distance covered by an electric autorickshaw/ tuk-tuk in 12 hours. In our local paillasse, we call the vehicle ‘Keke.”

Speaking at the unveiling of the EV tricycle at the Sterling Bank’s headquarters in Lagos on Monday, Alimi stated that the launch of the EV tricycle is a clear declaration that electric mobility is not just viable but essential for a sustainable tomorrow.

He said: “This is bigger than a record attempt; this is a revolution. It is about breaking barriers and proving that Africa can lead the charge in global sustainability efforts.We’re demonstrating that electric vehicles are not just concepts – they are the future, thriving under real-world conditions and solving last-mile transportation challenges across industries.”

He added that Qoray has already blazed trails with its first-ever solar-powered electric vehicle battery swap stations in Kano State last year, which spotlighted the locally assembled Qoray Teak EV tricycle as a game-changer in Nigeria’s journey toward sustainable transportation.“

Speaking in the same vein, the Group Head of Mobility at Sterling Bank, Mr. Akin Akingbogun, said that “this is not just about distance; it is about redefining what is possible.

He said, “From meticulously selecting the drivers to rigorously testing the Qoray Teak, this attempt embodies innovation, collaboration, and a relentless commitment to excellence.”

The Qoray Teak is a marvel of local engineering, offering 60-70 per cent operational cost savings compared to traditional petrol-powered vehicles.

With a lifespan of over 2,000 charge cycles, the teak ensures more than five years of reliable performance. Equipped with cutting-edge lithium iron phosphate batteries and a MacPherson shock absorber system, it delivers exceptional stability on Nigeria’s rugged terrains.