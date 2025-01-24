Ekiti Airport Ready for Commercial Operations, Says Keyamo

Stories by Chinedu Eze

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), on Tuesday, said the Ekiti State Agro- Allied International Cargo Airport, Ado-Ekiti was ready for full commercial operations.

The minister disclosed this to newsmen shortly after inspecting facilities at the airport in company of the state governor, MrBiodun Oyebanji, and some top government officials. According to Keyamo, the airport is 99.5 per cent completed, affirming that full commercial operations will soon commence.

The Minister also disclosed that the runway, which is of international standard has an apron large enough to sufficiently park many 737 small-body aircraft making it adequately comparable to airports in the developed world.

“Ekiti Agro Allied International Cargo Airport is 99.5 percent ready for full commercial operations. I am sure you have seen that we have gone around, the basic requirements for the takeoff of an airport are here, you have the fire station, the tower, navigational equipment already installed, all security equipment in place, the runway we have here is of international standard. You can also see how big the apron is, it can park many 737s with narrow bodies. A lot of narrow bodies can come here and anchor. So, as it is today, Ekiti is ready for the world.

“I landed here to show the world that it’s now safe for landing, which is why Aviation 001 had to land here, it’s a testament that I have confidence in the facilities here for public use. The commercial airline will start coming in anytime from now.” Keyamo affirmed.

Governor Oyebanji in his comment, expressed appreciation to the Aviation Minister, Aare Afe Babalola, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for making the dreams of the founding fathers and the entire Ekiti people come to reality with their unwavering support towards the completion of the airport project.

Governor Oyebanji, who could not hide his excitement at the current status of the airport, said it aligned with the vision of the immediate past governor of the state, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who started the project, and that of the current administration. He said the airport remained part of the numerous gains of continuity.

The governor also stated that the state economy stands to benefit a lot from the project as jobs will be created through agriculture, commerce, and tourism as well as added value to properties in the area because of the anticipated inflow of traffic in the area.