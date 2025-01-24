CIS Unveils Plans to Promote Securities Market, Attract Young Professionals

Kayode Tokede

The President of Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), Oluropo Dada, has outlined the Institute’s strategic plans to promote the importance of the securities market and attract young professionals to the industry.

He disclosed this during his welcome address at the Institute’s Review of the Economy and Outlook for 2025 Themed: “Shaping Nigeria’s Economic Future: Key Trends, Impacts and Strategic Solutions for 2025.”

Dada, emphasised the need to raise awareness about the benefits of investing in the securities market and the career opportunities available in the profession.

We shall aggressively direct our advocacy into many development issues, including

passage into law of the Chartered Institute of Securities and Investments of Nigeria (CISI) Bill, improved operational environment that will enable Stockbrokers earn greater income,

“We shall work in partnership with the Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON), attract greater government attention to the development and utilisation of the capital market. work with NGX on the review of capital float for listed companies, lunch of the Institute’s e-Library and contribute to the preparation of the Nigerian Gold Reserve (Establishment) Bill,” stated Dada.

He also explained that the Institute wouid partner with more universities to enhance the study of Securities and Investment at the Bachelor’s Degree and Post Graduate levels.

According to him, this collaboration aims to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in the securities and investment profession.

Director, African Development Institute, African Development Bank Group, Dr Eric Ogunleye, who reviewed the global political and economic environment and outlook for 2025, explained that market pricing in the petroleum sector had opened- up new business opportunities in the renewable energy.

“Economic reforms are demonstrating progress with the shift to external competitiveness, though inflation and the sharp rise in the cost-of-living will make it challenging to implement politically difficult reforms, such as the tax reforms. Reform focus to shift towards fiscal and tax policies, social protection, and improving the investment environment,” Ogunleye said.