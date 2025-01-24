Benue FA Chairman Ecstatic over Newstap/SWAN Five-Star Award Nomination

Chairman of the Benue State Football Association and President of the Ratels Foundation, Barrister Paul Edeh Esq., has expressed surprise and immense gratitude following his nomination for the prestigious Newstap/SWAN Five-Star Award.

The recognition celebrates his outstanding contributions to sports development and philanthropy in Nigeria.

Edeh spoke while receiving the official nomination letter from the organisers in Abuja said the recognition resonates with his ideals and vision for a development and all inclusive society.

Edeh who is the only founder of two women clubs in Nigeria – Naija Ratels and Benue Queens (previously Honey Badgers) said his drive for football was to use it as a veritable tool towards ensuring meaningful engagement of young people, with particular interest in women development.

“My voyage into football and sports general is nothing but using it as a platform to make enduring impact. My idea about life is not in acquiring or amassing wealth for personal gains but in touching lives from time to time.

“It is not often that one’s efforts are noticed in such a grand way. So, I dedicate this nomination to the many lives that sports have impacted, particularly through the work we have done with the Ratels Sports Development Foundation. It is a reminder that the journey to empower others is never in vain. I deeply appreciate Newstap and SWAN for considering me worthy of this honor,” he said.

National President of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Mr Isaiah Benjamin, while presenting the nomination letter, commended Dr. Edeh for his unwavering commitment to grassroots sports development and his philanthropic efforts in supporting young athletes and promoting women’s football in Nigeria.

The Five-Star Newstap/SWAN Awards is scheduled to take place on February 27, 2025 in Lagos.

The Executive Governor of Benue State, Reverend Father Hycinth Alia and the President of Nigeria Profesional Football League (NPFL) side Remo Stars, Kunle Soname, are among the nominees for the Awards event.