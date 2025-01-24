Atiku, Akpabio, Wike Salute THISDAY Newspapers on Its 30th Anniversary

•FCT minister says THISDAY/Arise Group among best globally

•Managing Director, Eniola Bello, reiterates media house’s adherence to founding principles

•Alumni hails newspaper for pursuit of editorial independence

Emmanuel Addeh,Chuks Okocha and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Accolades have continued to pour in for THISDAY on its 30th anniversary, with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, yesterday, eulogising the newspaper for its commitment to excellence.

Atiku, in a press statement signed by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, lauded the publisher of THISDAY, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, and the management and staff for birthing an era of modern journalism in Nigeria.

THISDAY was founded on January 22, 1995 and has since emerged one of Nigeria’s most preferred newspapers. Three decades later, it has been characterised as Nigeria’s most robust and influential newspaper by various segments of its readership, including the corporate elite, politicians, and the diplomatic corps.

Atiku said, “I have been a fan of the THISDAY Newspaper since its debut in 1995 and it is fitting to honour the newspaper for the leading role it played in the return of democratic rule in Nigeria, even though THISDAY was at its infancy in those times.

“Also in the post-military era, the THISDAY Newspaper continues to hold leaders to account, while also establishing itself as a tabloid of choice for the people.

“I warmly congratulate THISDAY on the milestones it has achieved in the first 30 years in the pursuit of ‘Truth and Reason’ and the promotion of ‘Free Enterprise and Justice’ and hope that the newspaper will sustain the tempo of robust journalism in Nigeria and globally.”

Akpabio also congratulated THISDAY, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh.

Akpabio highlighted THISDAY’s dedication to factual reporting, in-depth analysis, and thought-provoking discussions, which he said had earned it a well-deserved reputation as a trusted source of news and information in Nigeria.

He praised the media outlet for its commitment to promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance in the country.

“Your efforts have not only informed and educated the public but have also contributed significantly to the growth and development of our democracy,” Akpabio stated, reaffirming the importance of a free and independent press in a democratic society.

He added, “We recognise the crucial role that the media plays in holding those in power accountable and promoting the values of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.”

Wike extended his felicitations to the newspaper while receiving his letter of nomination as THISDAY/Arise Group Minister-of-the-Year.

The former Rivers State governor, in a statement in Abuja, expressed gratitude to the newspaper and its sister global television news network, Arise TV, for finding him worthy to be nominated for the award.

He stated, “We thank THISDAY/Arise Group for this nomination. We appreciate it and we thank Mr President for giving us the opportunity, because without the opportunity he has given us, nobody would have spotted our efforts for this recognition. He gave us the opportunity to showcase ourselves, that’s why you were able to see our efforts.

“We wish THISDAY a happy 30th birthday. To survive in business for 30 years is not easy. To also survive for 12 years with Arise is not easy.

“We congratulate you. You are competing very well with most of the best media platforms in the world and nobody can write you off.”

In a similar vein, Managing Director of THISDAY Newspapers, Eniola Bello, in an interview on Arise Television yesterday, reaffirmed the media company’s enduring commitment to its founding principles.

Bello stated that over the years, THISDAY had been driven by the principles of free enterprise, democracy and social justice. He praised the high flying staff of the organisation who had ensured the news outlet thrived for three decades.

Bello recalled a time when the editors of the newspapers survived a plane crash; when the headquarters of the newspapers in Lagos was burnt; and when THISDAY offices in Kano and Kaduna were attacked over the Miss World riots in 2002.

He also highlighted when Boko Haram extremists bombed the headquarters of the newspapers in Abuja as one of the darkest moments in the history of the company.

“So, we have gone through a lot of things that if we did not have a solid foundation we would not been where we are today. Despite all the challenges we have gone through, we are still standing strong,” he added.

Looking ahead, Bello stressed that THISDAY will continue to build on its strengths, including its capacity to break big stories, bring on board innovations, adapt to new technologies, as well as remain flexible in adapting to the business environment.

THISDAY Alumni Association joined in celebrating what it tagged THISDAY Newspapers’ remarkable milestone of 30 years of exceptional journalism, innovation and impact.

In a congratulatory message signed by the association’s president, Dr. Tony Onyima, the group also hailed Obaigbena, the board, management, and staff of THISDAY for their visionary leadership and commitment to excellence.

According to the alumni association, these qualities have positioned the newspaper as a towering symbol of integrity and innovation in the media industry.

The group stated, “Over the past three decades, THISDAY has not only redefined the standards of journalism in Nigeria, but has also become a beacon of hope, truth, and courage. It is a source of pride for those of us privileged to have contributed to this iconic institution, whose ground-breaking stories and bold front pages have shaped public discourse and influenced societal change.”

The association lauded THISDAY’s resilience in the face of challenges, and its relentless pursuit of editorial independence, investigative depth, and impactful storytelling.

It also commended the contributions of past and present journalists, editors, designers, administrators, and technical staff, who had driven the newspaper’s success.

“As THISDAY steps into its fourth decade, we are confident it will continue to inspire and set new benchmarks in journalism, maintaining the legacy of excellence for which it is celebrated,” Onyima added, in the statement.

THISDAY Alumni Association, comprising the newspaper’s former employees, reaffirmed its pleasure in the institution’s role in shaping the media landscape and the professional lives of its alumni.

The association wished THISDAY Newspapers continued success in its journey of informing, inspiring, and influencing for decades.