Airtel Nigeria Backs Tariff Adjustment, Says it Will Improve Service Quality

Emma Okonji





Amid public rejection of the 50 per cent hike in telecoms tariff that was recently approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Airtel Nigeria has further explained the need for the tariff adjustment and has expressed gratitude to the NCC for the approval.

The Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Mr. Dinesh Balsingh, who expressed the company’s appreciation of the decision to allow for a tariff increase of up to 50 per cent across services, stated the development underscores the regulator’s commitment to fostering sustainability and enhance investment in the telecommunications industry for superior service delivery.

According to him, “the tariff adjustment reflects a balanced approach to ensuring the sustainability of the telecommunications sector while safeguarding the interests of consumers.”

He added that the price increase which was highly needed for the survival and continued growth of the industry, would enable telecoms operators to continue investing in network infrastructure, expanding coverage, and delivering improved products and services that meet the evolving needs of customers.

Airtel Nigeria remains committed to its mission of bridging the digital divide by offering reliable and affordable telecommunications services. With Nigeria’s vibrant economy and dynamic population, the company believes the decision by NCC creates an environment conducive to innovation and growth, benefiting consumers and the industry alike, Balsingh said in a statement.

“We are confident that this development will pave the way for even greater advancements in telecommunications services across the country. Our focus remains on providing exceptional customer satisfaction while contributing to the long-term sustainability of the industry,” Balsingh further said.

He added that as part of Airtel Africa, which operates in 14 countries across the continent, Airtel Nigeria reiterates its dedication to the Nigerian market and its significant role in shaping the future of connectivity and digital inclusion.