Teach For Nigeria Opens Applications for 2026 Fellowship

Teach For Nigeria (TFN), a leading non-profit organisation dedicated to ending educational inequity in Nigeria, has officially opened applications for its 2026 Fellowship during a virtual launch event themed ‘One Vision, Endless Possibilities.’

The event brought together fellows, alumni, government stakeholders and prospective applicants to celebrate the Fellowship’s impact and inspire a new generation of leaders.

In his keynote address, CEO of Teach For Nigeria, Molade Adeniyi, emphasised the significance of the theme, highlighting that the organisation’s vision is for every Nigerian child to access and attain an excellent education, regardless of background or location.

“This vision creates endless possibilities,” Adeniyi said, “while the impact we seek is the same, the pathway to achieving it is diverse.”

This year marks a milestone 10th cohort for TFN. The Fellowship will recruit 550 exceptional young fellows and 100 school leaders to serve across Lagos and Ogun States.

Since its inception in 2017, TFN has placed 2,965 leaders in over 6,000 schools, reaching more than 446,000 learners, with 85 per cent of alumni actively contributing to expanding educational opportunities..

The launch event also featured participation from key education stakeholders, including the Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, and the Executive Chairman, Lagos State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Mrs. Victoria Peregrino, both highlighted the importance of collaborative leadership in driving educational equity.

Representatives from Lagos TESCOM, Ogun State Ministry of Education (MoEST), Ogun TESCOM, and Ogun SUBEB were also present at the event.

Eligibility for the 2026 Fellowship include: Nigerian citizenship, aged 18–35; a university degree with at least Second-Class Honours; minimum of five O’Level credits, including Mathematics and English and completion of NYSC on or before July 2026.

Part of the fellowship benefits include leadership training and professional development; opportunity to impact underserved communities; competitive stipend, health insurance, and other allowances and membership in a lifelong network of leaders driving systemic change.

TFN has introduced several innovations in the 2026 recruitment process, including AI-

powered application reviews, campus activation programmes, an alumni ambassador programme, and a Fellowship Application Social Media Challenge.

Eligible candidates can apply now via the official Teach For Nigeria website: www.teachfornigeria.org/apply.