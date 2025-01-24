  • Friday, 24th January, 2025

Afrijet, Air Sierra Leone Sign Handling Contracts 

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company PLC (nahcoaviance), has been chosen by regional operators, Afrijet and Air Sierra Leone, to handle their ground operations in Nigeria.

The contracts between the parties would see NAHCO provide service for Afrijet’ flights into Port Harcourt and Lagos and Air Sierra Leone’s flights to Lagos.

The contract with Afrijet is for a three-year period, 2024 – 2027, while NAHCO will handle Air Sierra Leone, for five years, from 2024 till 2029.

Group Executive Director, Commercial and Business Development, NAHCO Plc, Prince Saheed Lasisi, expressed delight with the new contracts. 

According to Lasisi, NAHCO’s more than 45 years of unblemished records stands it heads and shoulders above any other service provider in the industry. He said it is a good way to start the New Year.

He said: “NAHCO delivers at all times. Our several years of experience has endeared us to all international and regional airlines and they all continue to choose NAHCO. Our team of professional and experienced staff has continued to set the benchmark which guides groundhandling operations in Nigeria..”

Speaking on the new contract, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NAHCO Plc., Mr. Olumuyiwa Olumekun, said NAHCO will always render quality, consistent and exceptional service.

“We cannot afford to give our valued clients any cause to complain. We are on top of this game for the long term.”

