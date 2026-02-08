FG To Hold NEC Conference To Drive Inclusive Economic Growth Monday

* Shettima to chair confab to be attended by the 36 state govs and other key stakeholders

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Government will on Monday convene the National Economic Council (NEC) Conference to strengthen Nigeria’s economic coordination and accelerate inclusive growth across all states of the federation.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the Media Aide to the Vice-President, Stanley Nkwocha, governors of the 36 states and key national stakeholders will attend the conference.

Scheduled for February 9 and 10, 2026, and holding at the Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja, the conference is being convened by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

The theme of the conference which is ‘Delivering Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development: The Renewed Hope National Development Plan’, is expected to produce far-reaching policy direction for the states as they align with the Federal Government’s long-term economic agenda.

According to the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and Secretary of the NEC, Dr. Deborah Oko Odo, the conference will address pressing macro-economic priorities.

“The conference will focus on national economic issues aimed at encouraging economic growth and development across the country,” she said.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, who chairs the National Economic Council, will preside over the two-day summit, which will feature deliberations on fiscal coordination, investment mobilisation, and shared development strategies between the federal and state governments.

President Bola Tinubu will serve as the Special Guest of Honour, while other top government officials, development partners, and private-sector leaders are expected to participate in the conference as the Federal Government works to deepen its reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda.