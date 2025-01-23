What to Expect from Nigeria’s Video Games Industry in 2025

The Nigerian video games sector is on the verge of unprecedented growth in 2025, writes Iyke Bede

With a combination of favourable demographics, increasing access to technology, and a growing appetite for gaming, the industry is moving beyond niche status and becoming a significant player in Nigeria’s digital economy. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect in the year ahead. Mobile gaming will remain the backbone of Nigeria’s gaming industry. As smartphone penetration continues to rise, particularly with more affordable devices flooding the market, the accessibility of mobile games will drive wider adoption. Projections indicate that mobile gaming revenue across Africa will experience a significant boost in 2025, with Nigeria leading the charge. Developers are increasingly focusing on creating lightweight, data-efficient games tailored to local users. With mobile data plans becoming slightly more affordable, casual gaming is expected to expand even into rural areas, solidifying mobile gaming as the cornerstone of the industry.

A breakthrough year for eSports

eSports is gaining significant traction in Nigeria, and 2025 could be the year it enters mainstream recognition. Tournaments are becoming larger and better organised, with increased prize pools and broader participation. The rise of streaming platforms, access to local servers, and improved internet connectivity have also opened doors for Nigerian gamers to showcase their skills to a global audience. As more players, sponsors, and viewers engage with eSports, its impact on youth culture and career opportunities will deepen. The momentum seen in previous years will likely culminate in larger events and a more formalised competitive gaming scene in 2025.

Local game development gains ground

The narrative around local game development is shifting as Nigerian developers begin to focus more on creating content that resonates with local audiences. From exploring folklore-inspired games to addressing everyday life in urban or rural Nigeria, the industry is expected to produce games that not only entertain but also represent cultural identity.

Although challenges like limited funding and access to advanced development tools persist, the ingenuity of Nigerian developers will continue to shape the landscape. International collaborations may also play a role in putting local developers on the global map, showcasing their talent and unique storytelling abilities.

Investments in infrastructure and partnerships

With the government and private sector increasingly recognising the creative economy as a growth area, 2025 may witness more investments in the gaming sector. Improved digital infrastructure, particularly in broadband internet, could significantly enhance the gaming experience for players while creating opportunities for streaming platforms and multiplayer games. Moreover, strategic partnerships between local and international entities may lead to the establishment of game development hubs and training programmes, fostering talent development and knowledge sharing.

Challenges still loom

While the industry holds immense potential, certain barriers must be addressed for sustainable growth. Limited financial support for local developers, high costs of internet services, and insufficient power infrastructure continue to restrict the sector’s expansion. Additionally, public perception of gaming as a frivolous pastime rather than a viable economic contributor remains a hurdle. Addressing these challenges will require collaborative efforts from stakeholders, including policymakers, private investors, and developers, to create an enabling environment for the gaming industry.

The road ahead

As Nigeria steps into 2025, the video games industry is on a promising trajectory. Mobile gaming will expand access, eSports will amplify opportunities, and local developers will redefine the country’s digital storytelling. This year could be the one where Nigeria cements its status as a key player in Africa’s gaming ecosystem. By capitalising on emerging opportunities and addressing persistent challenges, the industry is poised to level up in ways that were previously unimaginable.