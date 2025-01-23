UI Students Protest 82-day Power Outage at UCH

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan





Socio-economic activities were yesterday paralysed in some parts of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, following a protest by students of the University of Ibadan over disconnection of electricity supply to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

The aggrieved students who took over some major roads in the city, caused traffic gridlock, leading to chaos and panic among motorists and other road users.

The black out at the teaching hospital which has lasted for 82 days came on the heels of disagreement between the management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) and the UCH over huge debts.

In the peaceful protest to express their grievances, the students in large numbers marched through the streets, chanting solidarity songs to draw the attention of the government to their plight.

The protest started from the UCH main gate through Total Garden to State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan with the students carrying placards with various inscriptions such as “Restore Our Electricity, We are suffering”.

The President, Students’ Union Government (SUG), University of Ibadan, Bolaji Aweda, while speaking with journalists, said students of the University of Ibadan at the College of Medicine, UCH, are mostly residents at the Alexander Brown Hall and Ayodele Falase Postgraduate Hall, stressing they have passed through hardship due to lack of water and electricity, which had affected their health and studies.

He said: “We are protesting against what is happening. And, of course, our students are affected.

“For 82 days, there has been no light at UCH, and this is due to the inability of UCH to pay its electricity bill to IBEDC.

“IBEDC has demanded that UCH settle its debt before they will restore power.”

While addressing protesters at the state secretariat, Ibadan, shortly after submitting their demands through a letter to Governor Seyi Makinde, the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Security, Mr. Sunday Odukoya, commended the students for their civility and comportment in expressing their grievances.

He promised to relay their message to the governor for further step on their demands.

Security men from the Nigeria Police, Nigerian Army and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, were on ground to maintain law and order during the protest.