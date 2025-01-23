Raising the Bar for Marketing Communications 

The increased digital adoption in campaigns and a rising appreciation for storytelling in brand building, have redefined the marketing communication landscape in Nigeria, writes Raheem Akingbolu

With a strong foundation in crafting and executing impactful communication strategies, the CEO of The YellowLeaf Agency, a 360-degree marketing company, Randolph Ogbekhilu, has driven narratives for industries spanning finance, technology, artificial intelligence, and hospitality.

Randolph was featured in the prestigious UK Institute of Internal Communications magazine, where he shared transformative strategies for change communications. His expertise extends to leading internal and external communication for global brands, including managing communications for a SaaS company in the EMEA region, spearheading transformative campaigns that enhanced employee engagement and brand alignment.

His innovative approach to marketing and communications is powered by a results-driven mindset, making him a sought-after expert in the evolving landscape of brand storytelling and organizational transformation.

Giving his view about the growth of Nigerian Marcom industry, he admitted that the industry has seen impressive growth over the years, driven by a combination of factors including a shift in consumer expectations, increased digital adoption, and a rising appreciation for storytelling in brand building.

He said, “Brands are becoming a lot more intentional about their identity and the stories they tell, which is essential in today’s competitive marketplace,”

He however agreed that while there are still challenges, such as budget constraints, skill gaps, and rapidly evolving technology, he was quick to add that the positives far outweigh the negatives.

“The industry is now brimming with tools that can enhance productivity and amplify creativity, making it easier for professionals to deliver impactful campaigns. More importantly, there’s a growing interest in the field, especially among younger professionals, which can only strengthen the talent pipeline and fuel innovation. The future of Marcom in Nigeria is undoubtedly bright, as we see more brands embrace global best practices while staying true to local nuances.”

On the industry debate on whether AI is complementary or a burden to the players in the industry, he referenced his experience in managing communications for a global enterprise ‘AI Leader’, he stated that he had seen firsthand the transformative power of AI.

“It’s hard to ignore how AI tools are revolutionizing the way we approach marketing and communications. When used properly, AI doesn’t just complement the industry—it elevates it. For instance, tools like HubSpot’s content strategy feature or Hootsuite’s analytics can provide valuable insights into customer behavior, helping professionals make data-driven decisions that improve campaign outcomes.”

That said, he agreed with the school of thought that approaches debate around AI with apprehension, arguing that like any new technology, AI comes with its challenges. To this end, he said, “It’s still evolving, and we must remain cautious, especially regarding data security and over-reliance. For example, marketing professionals should avoid inputting sensitive company information into generative AI tools that may lack robust privacy protections. The good news is that many companies are now creating secure, internal AI platforms to mitigate such risks.

“Overall, AI is here to stay, and it’s essential for Marcom professionals to embrace it as a productivity booster while remaining adaptable and vigilant. Those who harness its potential thoughtfully will find themselves ahead of the curve, creating more impactful and efficient campaigns.” he stated.

Ask him what will come to his mind if he’s tapped to mention a memorable campaign or brief he has handled over the years and Randolph will reel out a number of such campaigns that impacted the brand and resonated with the consumers.

“I’ve had the privilege of working on several impactful campaigns throughout my career, but one that truly stands out is the launch of Nigeria’s first fully digital bank. In 2016, I was invited to be part of a project team tasked with delivering a banking platform that would redefine the Nigerian banking experience.

“From brand creation and tone of voice to deployment materials and the overall marketing strategy, every detail of this campaign required meticulous planning and execution. The effort paid off as the bank went on to win multiple awards, including the “Best Digital Bank App” and “Best Banking App in Nigeria” at the prestigious World Finance Awards.”

According to him, it was a career-defining experience for him, as it showcased the power of a cohesive, well-thought-out communication strategy in driving innovation and market disruption. Beyond the accolades, being part of a project that reimagined banking for millions of Nigerians remains a professional highlight of his career.

Speaking on what informed his decision to come into the Marketing Communications industry, Randolph took this reporter to memory lane about his growing up days and how he always had a creative streak. “I loved watching commercials and could recite several iconic ads by heart—like Peak Milk’s “Papilo” campaign, which remains a classic. My interest in media and design naturally drew me toward creative pursuits.

“In secondary school, I was an active member of press teams, and during university, I led magazine clubs. These experiences laid a strong foundation for what would eventually become my career,”

With this background, fate was fair to him and he got admitted into banking training school, where he had one clear goal: to be part of the corporate communications team. “I imagined it as a space where I could connect with like-minded individuals who would help shape my interests—and that’s exactly what happened. Being deployed to the corporate communications team was a pivotal moment. It was there that my passion for marketing and communications truly crystallized. I began to see the field not just as a job, but as a way to channel my creativity and make a tangible impact.”

Looking back, he said he might not have explicitly set out to become a Marcom professional, but his interests and experiences naturally prepared him for the job. “It feels like an evolution I was meant to follow, and I couldn’t imagine doing anything else now.” he added.

In the last few years, Randolph has been involved in many campaigns, such as OMRON Nigeria, which was responsible for the deployment and launch of social media presence in Nigeria. He was then working with the Nigerian distributors -New Heights Pharmaceutical.) Besidesm, he also worked on the UBA Mastercard 75th anniversary partnership campaign execution and in fact all the UBA social media campaigns. Perhaps another milestone was the Hackaholics, Nigeria’s biggest tech hackathon event, where he worked on brand creation and project management of the inaugural event.