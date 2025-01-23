  • Thursday, 23rd January, 2025

Police Rescue AIG Odumosu’s Wife, Neutralise Kidnappers, Recover Ransom

Nigeria | 25 minutes ago

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have rescued AIG Hakeem Odumosu’s wife, killed the her kidnappers and recovered the ransom paid.

Gunmen suspected had abducted the wife of retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, from her residence in the Arepo area of Ogun State.

The kidnappers were said to have stormed the home of the Odumosus, shooting sporadically.

Confirming the incident in Abeokuta, spokesperson of the Ogun State Command of Nigeria Police, Omolola Odutola, said the State Police Command reacted swiftly to the abduction by deploying operatives to secure her release.

She said, “Information was received regarding the kidnapping of Mrs. Odumosu, a female resident of Aminu Street, Arepo, Ogun State”.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun applauded the Police Operatives and CP Ogun State, Lanre Ogunlowo, for a good job in neutralising the kidnappers.

“We are committed to safeguarding Nigerian citizens and our dear country,” Egbetokun said.

Announcing the new development in a statement on Thursday morning, the Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, promised to update the public on the development.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.