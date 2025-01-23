  • Thursday, 23rd January, 2025

A’Ibom Pensioners Seek Audience with Gov Eno on LG Autonomy, Demand Pension Bureau

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Akwa Ibom State Council, has sought audience with the state Governor, Umo Eno, on the issue of autonomy to local government as it affects the payment of monthly pension and gratuity to avoid what happened during the previous autonomy of 1990.

The union also tasked Governor Eno to consider the establishment of Akwa Ibom State Bureau of Pension as it exist in other South-south states of Nigeria.

The bureau, the union said, would include Civil Pensioners, Local government retirees, Primary School Teachers Departments as it will assist during this era of financial autonomy for local government councils.

The meeting, which also had retired primary school teachers and local government leaders in attendance, expressed gratitude to the governor for his benevolence to all retired pensioners in the state.

A communique endorsed  by Obong E. E. Ekpo (JP), chairman NUP;  Obong Cosmos M. Essien, secretary NUP  and others noted the smooth payment of monthly pension and paying of N20,000 minimum pension in lieu of N30,000 minimum wage.

The union lauded the courage of the to release up to N28 billion to liquidate accumulated gratuities indebtedness, agreeing to pay N32,000 pension at the end of this month in lieu of N70,000 minimum wage to all pensioners in the state.

The union further appealed to the governor to consider the plight of the old people during this austere economy as drugs for survival are expensive beyond the scope of the aged.

“Your Excellency, please we are making a passionate appeal to consider paying consequential adjustment as stipulated by Salary and Wages Commission on Circular No. SWC/3/04/S./542/II/296, consider payment of 20 percent pension review as set out by Salary and Wages Commission on Circular No. SWC/S/04/S.542/II/449.”  

