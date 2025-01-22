To Foster Societal Growth, Empower Future Leaders, COAS Awards Scholarship to Indigent Lagos Student

Chiemelie Ezeobi

To foster societal growth as well as empower the nation’s future leaders, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, recently awarded a ₦500,000 scholarship to Miss Mariam Olayiwola, a first-year Physiology student at Lagos State University.

The scholarship, which is part of the COAS Special Scholarship Scheme for Indigent Students, aims to support promising young Nigerians in achieving their academic dreams.

The scholarship cheque was presented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Farouk Mijinyawa, who commended Mariam for her dedication and academic achievements, while urging her to continue excelling.

Stressing that her success would inspire others, including her peers and siblings, he said: “This initiative underscores the Nigerian Army’s commitment to community welfare and educational development. It is a demonstration of our resolve to create opportunities for young Nigerians with great potential.”

Mariam’s mother, Mrs. Olayiwola, who expressed profound gratitude to the Nigerian Army, described the scholarship as a life-changing opportunity.

She said: “This will not only ease our financial burden but also ensure my daughter has a brighter future,” she remarked, emphasising the importance of education in empowering the girl child.”

The COAS Special Scholarship Scheme was launched by the late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, to promote education among underprivileged students and it covers tuition and other academic expenses, allowing Mariam and other beneficiaries to focus on her studies without financial constraints.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Olalekan Ayeni, acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 81 Division Nigerian Army, the initiative reflects the Army’s vision of fostering societal growth by empowering future leaders through education.

He added that this latest award highlights the Nigerian Army’s continued dedication to community development and its unwavering support for the nation’s youth.