Terrorism: UK Pledges More Support to Nigerian Armed Forces

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The United Kingdom (UK), has expressed its unflinching commitment to offer more support to Nigeria in tackling terrorism and other security challenges bedeviling the country.

The United Kingdom Minister of State for Defence, Lord Baron Coaker, made this pledge when he paid an official visit to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS ), General Christopher Musa at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), in Abuja on Wednesday.

The defence minister stressed that the visit was to further strengthen the already existing defence relations between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Acknowledging the cordial relationship between Nigeria and UK, the minister said that Nigeria was the first country he visited outside the United Kingdom since assumption of office.

A statement by Acting Director Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, said the minister further stated that the UK was willing to work with Nigeria to curb security challenges confronting it.

Stressing that Nigeria and the UK cherish democracy as a form of government, the minister noted that both countries will stand together to defend democracy.

The UK minister said that Nigeria was not a mere friend but a strategic partner, hence supporting and working together with Nigeria has been the core objectives of UK.

The Chief of Defence Staff ( CDS), General Christopher Musa appreciated the UK for its continuous support to the Armed Forces of Nigeria ( AFN) through sponsorship of Nigeria technical team and Special Forces.

Represented by the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans, Air Vice Marshall Shayo Olatunde, the CDS also applauded the UK Government for supporting Nigeria Military in the training of over hundreds of AFN personnel in Civil Military Relations and the provision of counter Improvised Device Mobile equipment.

Musa further requested for more intervention and collaboration in the areas of training and cyber warfare, amongst others.