REX  Insurance Appoints New Executives 

The Board of Rex Insurance Limited (Rex), has announced the appointments of key executives in the company. They are Adesola Akintayo as Executive Director, Technical; Abayomi Kayode as Chief Financial Officer (CFO); Adeyinka Aderombi as Chief Digital Information Officer (CDIO); and Kazeem Sulaimon as Head, Underwriting. 

According to the underwriting firm, the appointments have all been approved by the insurance sector regulator  the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM)

Speaking on the new appointments, the Chairman, Board of  Rex, Dr. Ike Chioke, said  the  new appointments would  play a pivotal role in driving the company’s strategic initiatives and fostering continued growth. 

He said with  proven track records of success, the appointees would bring their wealth of experience and expertise to Rex Insurance. 

He added that their  extensive background in their relevant positions make them an invaluable asset to the organization”. 

 “They all have a strong reputation for innovative thinking, exceptional leadership, and a deep understanding of the industry landscape, and we are confident that their leadership will propel Rex Insurance to new heights and reinforce our position as an industry leader in the insurance landscape in Nigeria,”  the REX boss stated.

