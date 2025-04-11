Shettima Flags Off Agro-industrial Processing Zone Project in Cross River

•North-east lawmakers seek region’s inclusion

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Bassey Inyang in Calabar





Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday flagged off the groundbreaking ceremony of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) in Cross River State, marking a pivotal moment in the country’s agricultural and economic transformation.

Shettima, accompanied by African Development Bank (AfDB) President, Akinwumi Adesina, Governor Bassey Otu, and other key stakeholders, officially launched the project, a major step towards realising President Bola Tinubu’s vision for a prosperous Nigeria under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

In his address, Shettima described the SAPZ initiative as a game-changer that aligns with the country’s aspirations for economic growth, job creation, and food security. He commended the collaboration among the AfDB, Islamic Development Bank, IFAD, and the Cross River State Government, noting their collective efforts in bringing the project to fruition.

Shettima emphasised that the SAPZ would serve as an important catalyst for national development, particularly in addressing food security challenges and fostering sustainable agricultural growth across the country.

In his remarks, Otu echoed the vice president’s sentiments, emphasising that the SAPZ project perfectly fits his prosperity agenda.

He expressed his confidence in the success of the project, assuring stakeholders that it will benefit agricultural regions in Cross River—including Ikom, Yala, Obanliku, Obubra, and others—by transforming them into key hubs for agricultural productivity and industrial growth.

Otu further highlighted that the project is not just about the present but is designed for long-term prosperity, creating new pathways for growth and economic diversification across the state.

AfDB’s Adesina, in a passionate address, expressed his pride in seeing the SAPZ vision come to life after years of challenges in implementation. He emphasised the economic potential of SAPZs, particularly in creating jobs, reducing food imports, and fostering private investments.

Adesina also highlighted Nigeria’s vast agricultural potential, calling for a united effort to achieve food self-sufficiency and leadership in agricultural exports. He credited the strong political will from Tinubu, the support from Shettima, and the collaboration between key ministers as vital factors driving the success of the SAPZ initiative.

Meanwhile, Senators and members of the House of Representatives from the North-east geopolitical zone yesterday lamented the exclusion of their region from the federal government’s $530 million SAPZ projects.

Members of the National Assembly Caucus of the geopolitical political Zone, at the end of an emergency meeting wondered why a whole region would be excluded from the all-important programme. Seven states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been selected for the programme.

At least $530 million is to be provided by the AfDB, IsDB, and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) for the implementation of the SAPZ programme.

Addressing journalists in Abuja yesterday, all senators and members of the House of Representatives from the six states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, and Yobe, urged Tinubu to urgently consider their zone for the project.

The Chairman of the North East caucus in the National Assembly, Senator Danjuma Goje, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, said the emergency meeting was convened sequel to the exclusion of their zone from SAPZ despite the region’s enormous potential in all spheres of agriculture and livestock in the country.

He said: “In view of the seriousness of this matter, the members of our caucus, even though the parliament is on recess, cut short their holidays to attend this meeting and express our reservations about our region’s exclusion from the programme.

“Seven states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been selected for the programme. The North West and South West have two processing zones each – Kaduna, Kano, Ogun, and Oyo states. The South South, South East and North Central have one processing zone each.

“Despite its enormous agricultural potential, the North East is conspicuously missing from the list of states allocated the processing zones. SAPZs aim to transform Nigeria’s agriculture landscape through innovation, private-sector investments, and strategic public partnerships.

“The zones are designed to create agro-industrial hubs that integrate farmers with processors, reduce post-harvest losses and expand rural economic opportunities.

“Geographically, the North East is the largest geopolitical zone in the nation, covering nearly one-third of Nigeria’s total area of 272,451 km2 (105,194sq mi). Our potential in all aspects of the agricultural sector cannot be overemphasised.

“Our region, the North East, is known for its enormous livestock and crop growth, contributing significantly to our country’s economic well-being and Gross Domestic Product (GDP). It is against this backdrop that we are extremely worried that our zone is excluded from the SAPZ programme.

“This programme is regarded as a “presidential priority project” and a direct response to the longstanding challenges facing Nigeria’s agricultural value chain, including poor infrastructure, limited access to markets, and low-value addition.” They commended the President for making the programme a reality.