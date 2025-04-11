Akume Signs Performance Bond with Permanent Secretaries

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, has signed a performance bond with the five permanent secretaries in his office, an action that is expected to cascade to the directors in their respective departments.

The bond was signed yesterday when the SGF inaugurated the Performance Management System (PMS) in OSGF to improve service delivery in line with the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2025 (FCSSIP 2025).

While inaugurating the PMS, Akume underscored its importance in promoting effective service delivery in the Civil Service.

‘’PMS is a system that will ensure that civil servants understand their roles and perform effectively and maximally within clearly defined measurable metrics that will lead them to achieving set targets and goals,” Akume said.

He stressed that PMS is designed to enhance transparency and accountability in the service by ensuring that everyone is responsible for delivering on their assigned tasks by setting clear expectations and measuring performance against well-defined key performance indicators (KPIs).

The Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Dr. Nnamdi Mbaeri, who spoke on behalf of the permanent secretaries, thanked the SGF for the support rendered toward the success of the PMS initiative, which has culminated in its formal inauguration .

He also thanked the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Esther Walson-Jack for driving the PMS initiative in the Federal Civil Service. He assured of the unwavering commitment of the OSGF toward ensuring its full implementation.

Speaking earlier, the Director of Human Resources OSGF, Anthony Obioha, said that the inauguration of the PMS was a call to action for every department, unit, and the staff to take ownership of the PMS and to ensure its full implementation.

He added that the PMS will entrench a culture where performance is tracked, feedback is timely, development is continuous, and excellence is recognised and rewarded.