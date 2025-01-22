Obi to FG: Prioritise Production to Address Insecurity, Hunger

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has decried the way the prevailing security challenges have ravaged Zamfara communities and hampered agricultural production, thereby aggravating hunger and poverty in the agrarian state.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, stated this when he paid a condolence visit to the Emir of Gusau and the people of Zamfara State in Gusau on Monday.

His trip to the North-Western state followed the military strikes in the Tungar Kara community in the Maradun Local Government Area, which claimed about 16 lives.

Obi who was represented by spokesperson for the Labour Party, Tanko Yunusa, expressed concerns that people, who were supposed to be protected were the ones who lost their lives.

His condolence message was delivered to the Emir of Gusau by Yunusa, who said whatever happens to the people of Zamfara happens to Peter Obi, which was why he sent him to come and commiserate with them before he would come in person.

Obi attributed hunger and unemployment as factors responsible for the prevailing insecurity bedevilling Zamfara and the country at large, pointing out that if there was prosperity in the land, security becomes easier.

He emphasised that if the country must be protected, there was a need to go back to the country’s root, which was production, not consumption.

He argued that production was one sure way Nigeria could overcome its current challenges of insecurity, hunger and unemployment hence the need for the government to prioritise it.

The District Head of Tudun Wada Gusau Bashir Danbaba, who received Obi’s condolence message on behalf of the Emir of Gusau, thanked him for identifying with the people of Zamfara during this trying period.

Also, Obi presented a cheque of N30 million Paul University in Awka, Anambra state.

According to Obi, “Guided by my unwavering belief in education as a critical contributor to national development and its transformative power, over the weekend, I had the pleasure of visiting Paul University, Awka, where I presented a cheque of N30 million to support the institution’s continued growth and development.”