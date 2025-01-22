  • Wednesday, 22nd January, 2025

NOC Reaffirms Support for NSSF’s Programmes

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has reaffirmed its support for the programmes and activities of the Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF) in its efforts to enhance school sports across the country.

During a recent visit by the NSSF to Abuja, NOC President, Habu Gumel, expressed his admiration for the NSSF’s achievements over the past five years under the leadership of Olabisi Joseph.

He stated, “I have been following all your programmes and activities, and I can see that you are working hard to return us to where we used to be in terms of developing sports at the grassroots level. We at NOC will continue to support your programmes so that we can both work together to increase the talents that abound in the country by identifying them from your programmes. We will continue to support you and hope that more athletes will emerge from your programmes, and we wish you well in your endeavours.”

Gumel also pledged the NOC’s unwavering support for the NSSF’s initiatives, particularly in empowering schoolteachers through capacity training.

