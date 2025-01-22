  • Tuesday, 21st January, 2025

Hamzat Calls for Adoption of Captive Power Generation to Boost Industrial Growth

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin 

A multidimensional energy policy expert and Executive Director of Foundation for Peace Professionals (PeacePro), Mr. Abdulrazaq Hamzat, has called for wider adoption of captive power energy generation in order to accelerate the industrial growth of the country.

In a statement, Hamzat emphasised captive power energy generation role in sustaining industrial operations amidst chronic grid unreliability and called for policies that encourage rather than discourage its growth.

Hamzat is apparently reacting to the  recent comments by Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, on the increasing reliance on captive power generation by industries and academic institutions.

Defending the trend, Hamzat said its vital role in sustaining industrial operations amidst chronic grid unreliability and called for policies that encourage rather than discourage its growth.

Hamzat’s remarks follow reports that over 250 manufacturers and institutions have disconnected from the national grid, citing frequent grid failures, high electricity costs, and damaging voltage fluctuations. 

Collectively, these captive power operators produce an estimated 6,500 megawatts (MW) — significantly exceeding the 4,500–5,000 MW generated by the national grid.

According to him, “Without captive power, many industries would have closed down. Grid electricity may be cheaper, but reliability is indispensable for industrial survival. Captive power ensures dependable energy, which is essential for productivity.”

