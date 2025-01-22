Akume: We Have Prosecuted, Convicted over 100 Terrorist Financiers in Two Years

•Assures Nigeria’s exit from FATF grey-list in May

•Bakari preaches compliance-first culture in AML/CFT/CPF strategy

•Ganduje wants sustained attack on bandits

Alex Enumah in Abuja and Laleye Dipo in Minna





Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, yesterday, disclosed that over 100 terrorist financiers had been prosecuted and convicted in the last two years.

This, he claimed, was part of efforts at building a globally competitive economy that would enable the government enhance the livelihoods of citizens.

Akume made the disclosure at the opening of the 2025 National Anti-Money Laundering, Counter Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation (AML/CFT/CPF) Summit, in Abuja, where he had represented President Bola Tinubu.

Akume, noted that the administration has made progress in tackling the threats of terrorism and other violent crimes through the gallant action of the country’s frontline troops and security agencies.

“However, in line with the National Counter-Terrorist Financing Strategy, we have also enhanced our abilities to identify and pursue those individuals that finance these violent acts.

“Through the efforts of the Office of the National Security Adviser and the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation, we have prosecuted and convicted over 100 terrorist financiers in the last two years.

“By taking away the funds, resources and material support behind Boko Haram and ISWAP, we are denying them the ability to inflict terror on our communities and citizens. We are creating an environment in which our rural areas will thrive once again,” he said.

He stated that this approach of targeting the finance and following the money was recognised as a global best practice in combatting serious crime.

According to him, through the National Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing (AML/CFT) Strategy, the National Anti-Corruption Strategy and the National Drug Control Master Plan, efforts of law enforcement and prosecutorial authorities were targeted on disruption of the criminal financial networks.

He recalled that following the listing of Nigeria in the grey-list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), in February 2023, Nigeria made a commitment at the highest political levels to the implementation of an Action Plan to address the deficiencies identified in the national AML/CFT/CPF framework.

While claiming that the country has since made significant progress in implementing this Action Plan, he assured the Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) and FATF) that, “This administration remains committed to completing all items on the Action Plan by the deadline of May 2025 and to exiting the grey list.”

He added that the country’s strategic objective did not end with just completing the action plan, but to ensure that the entirety of the National AML/CFT/CPF regime, across both the public and private sectors performed at the highest levels of effectiveness, efficiency and compliance.

Ganduje Wants More Sustained Attacks

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC),Abdullahi Ganduje, has advocated more robust attack on bandits as a way to restore peace to troubled areas of the country.

Ganduje, who made this known when he paid a condolence visit on the Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, over last weekend’s tanker explosion, which claimed several lives, said Nigerian security operatives should take back the forests, where the bandits are hibernating.

Ganduje observed that the landmass and presence of many forests in Niger State, have provided a safe haven for bandits, pointing out that a sustained offensive would bring an end to the nefarious activities of the bandits.

The APC Chairman also called for a synergy between the federal and state governments to build institutions in the forests, to make the area busy with positive activities.

On the Dikko explosion, Ganduje observed that the incident could have been prevented, but for what he called “human behaviour”, especially at the scene of the accident, which contributed to the loss of many lives.

He expressed the sympathy of the national body of the party to the Niger State Government and prayed to God for the repose of the souls of the departed, and for God to grant quick recovery to the injured and comfort the families of the victims.

In his remarks, Bago said measures had been put in place for intensive advocacy on the need for people not to engage in scooping content of any tanker in an accident scene.

The governor however stressed the need for the federal government to consider the quick completion of the Minna-Suleja road to decongest traffic on the road.

COAS Vows to Scale Up Troops’ Skills Set

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has pledged to scale up the skills set of military personnel to bring them up to speed with latest trend in tackling terrorism and other emerging security threats in Nigeria.

He also promised to take training of officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to higher level to promote competence, resilience and professionalism in the service.

Oluyede made this pledge while addressing officers and soldiers at the Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria on Monday, during his visit to the foremost military institution.

A statement by Director, Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the COAS stressed that improved training was required at such a crucial time in Nigeria’s national security to positively resource and reinvigorate military operations and other security activities with competent personnel, who would professionally execute their assigned tasks.

Reiterating his commitment to creating an enabling environment for training activities to thrive, Oluyede also guaranteed his readiness to provide the necessary support to enhance troops’ performance.

The Army Chief charged the personnel to uphold professionalism in the discharge of their duties, even as he reaffirmed his commitment to improve personnel welfare and well-being.

Bandit Leaders Surrender to Troops in N’West, Turji Releases Abducted Captives

The Nigerian Military, yesterday, said two prominent terrorist leaders namely, Abu Radde and Umar Black, operating in Batsari and Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State, had surrendered to troops of Operation Fansan Yamma, in North-west operational theatre

A statement by Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, said the development followed the ongoing synchronised artillery and aerial bombardment by ground and air component of operation Fansan Yamma, which dismantled several terrorist enclaves with high casualties.

This came as the notorious bandit leader, Turji Kachalla, reportedly released all individuals held captive by his group.

General Buba said, “On 19 January 2025, two prominent terrorist leaders namely, Abu Radde and Umar Black, operating in Batsari and Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State surrendered to troops of Operation Fansan Yamma operating in the NW operational theatre of the nation.

“The surrender was occasioned by ongoing synchronised offensive operations by the ground troops and the air component which resulted in several terrorist dislodged from their enclaves with high casualties.

“During the operations, troops recovered assorted weapons, ammunition as well as secured the release of 15 hostages held by the terrorist.”

The Director stressed that troops were sustaining the momentum to hunt down Turji, among others, assuring the people that the military would continue to eliminate threats posed by terrorists and destroy them on the battlefield.

Meanwhile, a Lake Chad Basin counter-terrorism and insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, revealed that Turji released all individuals held captive by his group.

The development might not be unconnected to the heightened military air and ground onslaught against bandit strongholds in Zamfara State, with particular focus on Turji’s identified enclaves.

THISDAY reported that that Turji’s son, alongside other loyalists were killed during military onslaught against bandit enclaves.

THISDAY also reported that the dreaded bandit leader immediately went spiritual to invade being captured alive or death by the military and other state forces.

This development came amid heightened military operations aimed at capturing the fugitive and dismantling his network in Zamfara State and surrounding regions.

Makama said Turji’s decision to free the captives was linked to the intense pressure mounted by the Nigerian Armed Forces under Operation Fansan Yamma.

Makama added: “The release of the captives is being seen as a strategic move by Turji to avoid further escalation or a direct confrontation with security forces who have been closing in on him”.

The troops have vowed to get him dead or Alive.