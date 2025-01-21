UNIJOS Students Protest Hike in Fees for New Students, Threaten to Escalate Action

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Student Union Government (SUG) of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) has directed all newly admitted students to suspend the payment of school fees over what it described as alarming and unjustifiable increase that has resulted in the jacking up of the fees from N130,000 to N200,000 excluding the N30,000 acceptance fee.

In a press statement signed by SUG President, Jane Kangyang Pwajok, the union lamented that the hike in fees has placed undue burden on the students and their families thereby calling for a decisive action.

The union said that its directive for suspension of payment of fees was reached after consultations with faculty presidents, departmental presidents, tribal heads, and past and current union leaders, adding that the suspension of fees payment is one of the series of actions it has taken to address the situation.

The union has also directed all students of the university to wear black attire on Wednesday to mourn the unfair increase in fees for the new students, urging the students to collect “Solidarity Tags” available in all faculties, which they must hang on their neck by 10 am in solidarity with the new students.

The union also directed that departmental, faculty and SUG dues be halted until further notice.

Pwajok said: “We remain committed to engaging the university management constructively. However, it is deeply disheartening that University of Jos has become synonymous with recurrent and unreasonable fee increments, leaving students and their families in financial distress. This cannot continue.

“We also call on all returning students to join the movement by withholding their school fees payments until a satisfactory resolution is reached. Our strength lies in our unity. Together we can push for justice and fairness.

“Should the university management fail to address this pressing issue promptly and reasonably, we will escalate our actions in the spirit of Aluta! Let it be known that SUG will never relent in fighting for the rights and welfare of all Josites.”